Retail crypto investment trends and attitudes – EndoTech key findings
2021’s crypto market excitement showed an incredible uptick in the number of American wallet holders. EndoTech’s survey shows interest among new participants has declined due to the elongated crypto winter. The percentage of Americans who own crypto currency has flattened at 17%. EndoTech recently conducted a survey amid...
Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data
Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
Moderna shares jumped 15% on Wednesday: this is why
Moderna builds on an agreement it signed with Merck in 2016. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Wall Street currently sees about a 65% upside in Moderna shares. Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped as much as 15% this morning after the biotechnology...
Dominica selects TRON to issue its national cryptocurrency
TRON is now the national blockchain infrastructure for the Commonwealth of Dominica. The partnership between TRON and Dominica is for the development of a national cryptocurrency. Dominica hopes to use the token to promote its national heritage and tourism. Despite the ongoing crypto winter, blockchain technology continues to see unprecedented...
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
Should you buy or sell the US dollar ahead of today’s US CPI report
Financial market participants expect the US CPI report to show signs of inflation cooling down. Stocks cannot rally unless there is evidence that inflation has peaked. Both the YoY and MoM data matters for the Fed in deciding the next move. The main event of the trading week is the...
Best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy amid soaring rates
REIT stock have crashed hard in 2022. The main US REIT ETF has crashed by more than 30%. We explain why Realty Income, Digital Realty Trust, and AvalonBay are good buys. REIT stocks have crashed in 2022 as worries of high-interest rates surge. The Schwab U.S REIT ETF has plunged by more than 32% from the highest level this year and is trading at the lowest level since November 2022. Here are the best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy in 2022.
Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis to stake 11.4 million AXS
AXS is the native governance token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem. Sky Mavis will stake 11,475,000 AXS tokens currently on its balance sheet. AXS price has dropped nearly 5% in the past 24 hours and by more than 20% in the past 30 days. Sky Mavis, the developer of play-to-earn...
Carnival share price forecast amid existential going concern risks
Carnival share price has been in a bearish trend recently. The company has over $30 billion in total debt. Therefore, there are existential going concern risks. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) share price has collapsed this year even as business conditions improve. The stock was trading at $6.64 on Wednesday, which was the lowest level since 1992. It has plunged by more than 90% from its highest level in 2017.
Sovryn secures $5.4M in latest funding round led by General Catalyst
The latest Sovryn funding round is aimed at building a global financial ecosystem for individual sovereignty. Sovryn managed to raise $5.4 million from several investors led by General Catalyst. The funding round comes ahead of the public launch of Sovryn’s Zero protocol. Sovryn, a Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol, has today...
VCORE’s final presale backed by Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands among multiple blockchain, gaming and metaverse-focused firms to back the final VCORE presale. The industry giants join top crypto investors like Sky9 Capital, and Rosemoor Digital Assets in backing VCORE. VCORE is set to help power the crypto metaverse when it launches on the revolutionary social app IMVU.
Uniswap raises $165M in series B funding, should you buy UNI now?
Uniswap’s value increased by 12% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of the UNI cryptocurrency increased by 135%. After securing $165 million in funding, Uniswap’s ecosystem can grow further. One of the most popular decentralized exchanges (DEX), known as Uniswap (UNI/USD) has successfully managed to raise...
Valkyrie to liquidate and delist Bitcoin-related ETF
Valkyrie will liquidate the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) on 31 October. The fund will also delist from the Nasdaq Exchange. Valkyrie still offers multiple Bitcoin-related funds, including the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Valkyrie Funds, one of the leading fund managers in the digital assets space, is set to liquidate...
Meta Platforms makes a four-year low despite a big news
Meta announces its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset. Russia adds Meta to its list of terrorist and extremist organisations. Atlantic Equities downgraded Meta shares to "neutral" on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) made a four-year low on Tuesday after announcing its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality...
Has the auto industry already priced in a recession?
Pro shares his outlook on auto industry in the face of economic downturn. Cox Automotive expects the U.S. new-vehicle sales to climb 7.0% this year. Auto stocks have not done all that well since the start of the year 2022. Auto industry is somewhat insulated from the impact of an...
More pain as inflation comes in hot again
At the moment, inflation and the Fed are ruling the market, and everything else is secondary. The CPI reading for September came in this morning. Core CPI smashed expectations at 0.6% month over month, while the headline number of 8.2% was also north of expectations at 8.1%. Are you looking...
Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today
A new report indicates that the cloud computing company is exploring a potential sale.
In humiliating reversal, British leader Truss drops tax cuts, fires her finance minister
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has axed a planned cut to corporation tax — a key part of an economic plan that sparked market and political turmoil.
Oil prices fall about 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
