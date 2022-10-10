Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
klin.com
Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln
Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
knopnews2.com
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured after Omaha shooting, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a carjacking that happened at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Omaha Police said they were called to Spring Lake Park for a carjacking. According to officials, Officers said they encountered a 27-year-old female victim who said she was in...
klkntv.com
Car’s windshield shattered by bullets at Lincoln apartment complex, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car’s windshield was destroyed by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:30 p.m., officers received reports of five to six gunshots in the area near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. While responding, police found a 2008 Crysler 300 with...
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
15-year-old has possibly life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times at park
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 15-year-old male has possibly life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old male, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation...
klkntv.com
Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after a multiple-county pursuit near Lincoln Monday night. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they have arrested 22-year-old Than Tun and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha, after a pursuit that crossed three counties. Around 9:30 p.m., an NSP...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
KETV.com
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
Kearney Hub
Suspect's brother faces charges for allegedly getting rid of weapon used in Lincoln homicide
The brother of a Lincoln man accused of killing a man behind The Foxy Gentlemen's Club last month now faces three felony charges for allegedly being an accessory to the crime and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors charged Jahhrasta Fletcher's brother, Jahhfarr Fletcher, 20, on Friday, on allegations he got rid...
