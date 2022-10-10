ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager

Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klin.com

Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln

Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident

FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
knopnews2.com

Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured after Omaha shooting, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a carjacking that happened at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Omaha Police said they were called to Spring Lake Park for a carjacking. According to officials, Officers said they encountered a 27-year-old female victim who said she was in...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Nw 4th St
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for drug-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
klkntv.com

Lincoln inmate arrested over three months after going missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate is back in custody after being on the lam for over three months, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Straub, who was serving a three to five-year sentence at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, didn’t return from a job assignment on July 1.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested after multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after a multiple-county pursuit near Lincoln Monday night. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they have arrested 22-year-old Than Tun and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha, after a pursuit that crossed three counties. Around 9:30 p.m., an NSP...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County

COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy