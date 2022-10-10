ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shingletown, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Damaged Bella Vista water transmission line repaired

BELLA VISTA, Calif. - The water transmission line that was damaged on Tuesday in Bella Vista has been fixed and water is restored. David Coxey, General Manager for the Bella Vista Water District, said the 30-inch transmission line was fixed ahead of schedule and the pipeline has been filed, flushed and sampled.
BELLA VISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Asunken boat revealed by the depths of Lake Shasta sparked a mystery this week: How did a World War II landing craft end up in a California lake?. On Sunday, Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted on social media that they'd found a boat once used on the USS Monrovia, a storied troop transport vessel that saw action in Europe and the Pacific. As Shasta Lake receded in the worsening drought, the boat emerged from the depths. But no one was quite sure how it ended up there.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California

Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight

REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire

CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
CHICO, CA
susanvillestuff.com

CHP Incident: Two Injured as Motorcycle Strikes KIA Near Fredonyer

Two Westwood residents were taken to the hospital October 3rd, with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 just east of Fredonyer Summit. According to the report from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 4:49p.m., the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson, identified as 42-year old Westwood resident Bobby Stanfill and a female passenger seated on the rear seat, were traveling westbound at a stated speed of 45mph.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!

It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement

OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicolas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
PARADISE, CA
pvsaga.org

Sky Rocketing Heat Wave Hits Chico

On September 4th Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) released an alert to citizens’ phones preparing them for the possible heat-related power outages. PG&E asked all citizens to reduce energy use from 4 pm to 9 pm, and they also put out an excessive heat wave warning until the Thursday of that week due to an unusually strong heat dome that made its way across the western part of the US, covering all of California. This caused the air to become very dry, and sent the state into the triple digits where we saw record-breaking heat. The highest temperature recorded in California is 119 and the highest in Chico was about 117. Pleasant Valley as a whole had experienced difficulties during the heatwave with the heat. Sport practices had to be pushed back, football games had to start later than they normally would to allow players to play in a cooler climate, and PVHS’s own football homecoming got pushed back by two weeks to combat the heat. Chico hopes for cooler temperatures as we head into the fall.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some candidates claim people are stealing their campaign signs

PARADISE, Calif. - Some candidates claim their campaign signs that are posted around town are getting stolen. Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder, who is running again for Town Council, says he and Ron Lassonde have lost at least three signs so far. The latest being a sign on Pearson Rd. and others on Nunneley and Clark Rds.
PARADISE, CA

