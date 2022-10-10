Read full article on original website
Putnam Fund presents Albert Cummings at the Colonial
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia welcomes singer/guitarist Albert Cummings on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. For someone with the kind of background Albert Cummings has, that kind of confidence about his new music says it all. This is a singer and guitarist who has played with many of the greatest players of the modern era and received the kind of awards and recognition that few others do.
Shinedown helps end summer concert season on a high note
GILFORD — Shinedown performed for a sold-out crowd Sept. 16 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, a stop on the band’s Planet Zero World Tour. The group played through the venue’s 11 p.m. curfew in order to perform their final song, after having twice paused the show to address issues among those in the crowd.
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kathy Cass of Laconia
Editor’s note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns
PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Cynthia Kroon welcomes trick-or-treaters to her Halloween hideaway
Cynthia Kroon is in her second year of creating an elaborate display for Halloween, her favorite holiday, around her West Alton home. Video by Jon Decker, The Laconia Daily Sun.
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a period of declining health. Susan was born on January 25, 1947, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of Lorenzo and Irene (Baldyga) Hathaway. Susan was raised...
Sarah M. Brown, 79
BELMONT — Sarah Maria Brown, 79, of Durrell Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 7, 2022. Sally, as she was known to many, was born on January 5, 1943, in North Conway, the daughter of the late Austin and Violet (Hulet) Savary.
David M. Shribman: My friend, James Edward Wright
He grew up in a town named for the Earth's primary mineral containing lead, which might explain his strength. Galena, Illinois, also was the home of nine Civil War generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, which might explain why he became a Marine and later was among the country's most outspoken advocates for veterans of America's wars. As a young man, he set dynamite explosives in a zinc mine, which might explain his appreciation for life above ground. He financed his education as a bartender, janitor and night watchman, which might explain his reverence for learning. He was my friend and teacher, which explains everything.
Bruce Richardson: It's great being an independent and seeing all sides of an issue
After reading the somewhat politically motivated and humorous letters Oct. 13, my first inclination is to comment how proud I am to be an independent (and New Hampshire native). My opinion states that the individual who displayed rage against Mr. Bill Jolly in the Concord parking lot, while exercising his right to an opinion, was clearly asking for a confrontation less than diplomatic. When diplomacy fails, then people go to war. Ask any U.S. veteran who was stationed in California post-Vietnam and they may tell you accounts of military people being looked down upon or worse during that time (in regards to the outward display of violence).
Janet Metcalf: Bristol voters have the choice to protect liberties, freedoms
John Sellers wrote in a letter to the editor on Feb. 3, “Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms.” I agree this is a good compass to use in electing our representatives.
Karyn Gattermann: Electric vehicles are not the environmental boon they're advertised as
Fast facts: The average distance on a charge for electric vehicle is 250 miles (about 3.75 hours at 70 miles per hour). Average time to recharge the battery is 8 to 10 hours. Distance from Laconia to Orlando, Florida, is approximately 1,365 miles. It would take almost 6 charges to reach Orlando (Disney World) from Laconia. Today, Google Maps estimates this trip in a gas-powered vehicle can be done in 22 hours (driving straight through).
Marjorie Bonneville: Commending Laconia man for raising money for charity, completing triathlon
New Hampshire and especially Laconia can be so proud of hometown boy Justin Spencer, of Chaos and Kindness and Recycled Percussion. This past Sunday, Justin raised over $51,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation. The mission of the IRONMAN Foundation is to “Give Globally and Act Locally” by providing grant funding and service project opportunities around the world in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.
Robert Dilloff: Thankful for quick response, skilled treatment at local hospital
A recent sudden and serious illness necessitated calling 911 for an emergency ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia. The service provided by the Laconia Fire Department EMTs was impressive. They arrived within minutes and transported me to the ER with great skill.
Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community
In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
Nickole L. Lyon, 49
PLYMOUTH — Nickole Lee Lyon, 49, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home in Holderness, on September 23, 2022. Born September 1, 1973, in Plymouth, to Stuart G. Lyon and Melissa Sanborn, Nickole or “Nicky” as she was fondly referred to by both family and friends, was a graduate of Plymouth High School. After high school, she worked at Ames department store in Plymouth with her favorite person, grandmother, Beulah J. Lyon. Nicky then moved on to working at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland for many years before turning more recently to operating her own housekeeping service specializing in short term rentals.
Melanie Nesheim: Kate Miller is a reasonable candidate who needs to make it to the legislature
Let’s elect Kate Miller to represent the 2nd District in the New Hampshire state Senate. Ashland and Holderness folks: Kate Miller is new to us because of the redistricting. She has lived in NH for over 30 years and raised seven children here. Unlike her opponent, she is reasonable.
No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday
CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
Sandra Ringelstein: The most important issue facing New Hampshire is the economy
A question was posed to candidates running for state representative for Carroll County District 8 (Moultonborough, Madison, Tamworth, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield, Brookfield, Eaton) in the sister paper of The Laconia Daily Sun: What is the most important issue facing New Hampshire?
Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer
LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
