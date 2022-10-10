Read full article on original website
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
Man accused of coercion charged with failure to register
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says it charged a man for failure to register as a sex offender. FPD says on October 12, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South First Street. It was reported that Jesse O. Hedden, 56, was there trying to coerce someone into […]
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
wibqam.com
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County. Prosecutors said an Indiana State Trooper noticed a passenger vehicle in Dugger near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe that failed to signal a turn. The vehicle reportedly drove for two...
wevv.com
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
WCSO: Man wanted for aggravated battery; reward offered
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is offering a cash reward for locating a man wanted on aggravated battery. WCSO says Anthony S. Harms, 38, is wanted on an active Wabash County warrant for Aggravated Battery. Deputies say Harms’ warrant was issued on September 29 with no bond. WCSO says […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Curt L. Harrington of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Curt posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christopher J. Beck of Mason for disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, criminal damage to...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Alleged door-to-door thief wanted in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with […]
Effingham Radio
Individual Arrested For Aggravated Assault To A Police Officer
From the Charleston Police Department Facebook Page:. At approximately 8:49PM, several officers responded to a report of a person screaming and slamming items on the ground at Morton Park. Upon arrival, officers encountered Cheyassin Faal, who was armed with a knife. Attempts to de-escalate the situation failed and Faal repeatedly told officers to kill him. He swung the knife at officers and was eventually subdued with the use of a taser. Faal was taken into custody without further incident.
MyWabashValley.com
Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
WTHI
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
14news.com
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols was found guilty on Thursday. After just two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains...
dailyeasternnews.com
Almost half of Coles County felonies in 2022 involve drugs, alcohol
47.58% of felonies charged in Coles County from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 are charges involving drugs or alcohol. In 2022, Coles County has charged 557 total felony cases in which 265 of those cases involved alcohol, cannabis, meth, cocaine, ecstasy, a controlled or counterfeit substance or controlled substance analog and other narcotics.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Jeremiah R. Donaldson of Beecher City for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jeremiah was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Jesse D. Horn for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jesse was...
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
wamwamfm.com
Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes
Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
wtyefm.com
Crawford County Burn Ban Lifted
(Undated) – Authorities have announced the official lifting of the countywide burn ban. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, after consulting with the area fire departments the burn ban has been lifted. However, the public is reminded to use caution, contain all fires, and make sure fires are not left unattended.
FPD: Man injured after crashing into Fairfield business
FAIRFILD, Ill. (WEHT) – A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a Fairfield business. Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says on October 8, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a vehicle crash. Officers were told that a vehicle had left the road and struck a building. […]
