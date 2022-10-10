Like his namesake, Mozart is an outstanding individual. He’s an absolutely adorable boxer-bully and weighing in at only 40 pounds, he’s a perfect size for a family home or apartment. This sweetheart is friendly with dogs and people. Mozart walks well on a leash and isn’t high-strung, yet he enjoys some activity as much as relaxing with his best friend, who he hopes will be you. You’ll find this fun-loving boy at the Bracken County Animal Shelter.

MASON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO