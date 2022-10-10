Read full article on original website
Hixson’s Hoardings —Tidbits, gleaning, and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center
Museum Scouts usually study the Civil War in the Spring Semester of the school year. With all the Civil War activities going on during the month of October 2022, we have added it to this fall’s schedule. It is always a treat to have Dr. James Shires appear in uniform and talk about Maysville’s connection to the war and other interesting facts to the scouts.
MSU Concert Choir hosts ‘Fall Feast and Concert’ Oct. 13
The Morehead State University Concert Choir is hosting a “Fall Feast and Concert” on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 123 East Main Street in Morehead. The dinner will include soup, salad, dessert and beverages. Guests can eat from 5:30-7 p.m. with the annual Morehead State University Fall Choral Showcase Concert will follow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $8 and concert admission is free of charge.
Greenwell will lead Comprehend
Melissa Greenwell has been named as chief executive officer for Comprehend Inc., replacing Joseph Gulley. Gulley is leaving Comprehend at the end of the month and Greenwell is expected to be on board by mid-November, a board member said. Gulley was named CEO in September, 2021 and replaced interim CEO...
Dogs of the Week
Like his namesake, Mozart is an outstanding individual. He’s an absolutely adorable boxer-bully and weighing in at only 40 pounds, he’s a perfect size for a family home or apartment. This sweetheart is friendly with dogs and people. Mozart walks well on a leash and isn’t high-strung, yet he enjoys some activity as much as relaxing with his best friend, who he hopes will be you. You’ll find this fun-loving boy at the Bracken County Animal Shelter.
Local student chosen as delegate to Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Paxton Smith, a sophomore at Mason County High School has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The congress is set for June 21-23, 2023, just outside of Boston on the University of Massachusetts’s Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school...
Wayback Wednesday
Classic photo from a store in Minerva. Pictured is Austin Wenz ,Walter Fryman ,Dee Smoot , Albert Snider, Bill Miller Gene O’Neill.
Fallen officer remembered with memorial service
The Maysville Police Department remembers its fallen officers no matter how many years have passed. On Friday, Oct. 14, there will be a memorial service held in honor of the officer who was killed 43 years ago. Officer Daniel Hay was shot and killed while investigating a burglary at a...
Bracken man faces charge for allegedly shooting dog
BROOKSVILLE — More than a month after neighbors allege a Bracken County man shot and killed their dog, charges have been filed against the alleged shooter. According to owner of the dog, Stephanie Mills-Dunn, her Siberian husky named Z was chained up in her yard when he snapped the chain, and then ran a half a mile away onto Abraham Johnson’s property and was shot.
