Mason County, KY

Ledger Independent

Greenwell will lead Comprehend

Melissa Greenwell has been named as chief executive officer for Comprehend Inc., replacing Joseph Gulley. Gulley is leaving Comprehend at the end of the month and Greenwell is expected to be on board by mid-November, a board member said. Gulley was named CEO in September, 2021 and replaced interim CEO...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

MSU Concert Choir hosts ‘Fall Feast and Concert’ Oct. 13

The Morehead State University Concert Choir is hosting a “Fall Feast and Concert” on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 123 East Main Street in Morehead. The dinner will include soup, salad, dessert and beverages. Guests can eat from 5:30-7 p.m. with the annual Morehead State University Fall Choral Showcase Concert will follow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $8 and concert admission is free of charge.
MOREHEAD, KY
Ledger Independent

Fallen officer remembered with memorial service

The Maysville Police Department remembers its fallen officers no matter how many years have passed. On Friday, Oct. 14, there will be a memorial service held in honor of the officer who was killed 43 years ago. Officer Daniel Hay was shot and killed while investigating a burglary at a...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Dogs of the Week

Like his namesake, Mozart is an outstanding individual. He’s an absolutely adorable boxer-bully and weighing in at only 40 pounds, he’s a perfect size for a family home or apartment. This sweetheart is friendly with dogs and people. Mozart walks well on a leash and isn’t high-strung, yet he enjoys some activity as much as relaxing with his best friend, who he hopes will be you. You’ll find this fun-loving boy at the Bracken County Animal Shelter.
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Wayback Wednesday

Classic photo from a store in Minerva. Pictured is Austin Wenz ,Walter Fryman ,Dee Smoot , Albert Snider, Bill Miller Gene O’Neill.
MINERVA, KY
Ledger Independent

Bracken man faces charge for allegedly shooting dog

BROOKSVILLE — More than a month after neighbors allege a Bracken County man shot and killed their dog, charges have been filed against the alleged shooter. According to owner of the dog, Stephanie Mills-Dunn, her Siberian husky named Z was chained up in her yard when he snapped the chain, and then ran a half a mile away onto Abraham Johnson’s property and was shot.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY

