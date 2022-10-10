Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies return home for the first time in almost a month, they'll also be hosting their first playoff game since 2011. After escaping Atlanta with a win through the first two games of the series, the Phillies will have a chance to end this series on home turf. Game three features a great chance to push this series to the brink with Aaron Nola on the mound.
HOUSTON -- In the eighth inning of Game 1 of this American League Division Series, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman clubbed his 13th career postseason home run to match the Dodgers' Justin Turner for the most postseason homers at that position in major league history. In the eighth inning...
LOB_Houston 18, Seattle 24. 2B_Alvarez, Peña, Díaz, Rodríguez 2, France, Haniger, Crawford, Santana. 3B_Rodríguez. HR_Alvarez 2, Gurriel, Bregman, Tucker, Suárez, Crawford. RBIs_Alvarez 7, Gurriel, Bregman 3, Tucker, Moore, Rodríguez 2, France 2, Suárez, Crawford, Raleigh. CS_Kelenic. S_Pressly. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First,...
The Philadelphia Phillies' long wait for a home game ends Friday when they play host to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. It will be the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011 when they ultimately fell in five games in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals. It will also be their first game back at home since Sept. 25.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will make multiple lineup changes, one game after falling to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday to even the National League Division Series between Southern California rivals at a game each. During Thursday's only off day of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Austin Barnes will be at catcher for Game 3 on Friday at San Diego. Max Muncy will move from third base to second base and Will Smith will move from catcher to the designated-hitter spot. Those changes are in addition to the plans Roberts revealed after the 5-3 Game 2 defeat to the Padres. Late Wednesday, Roberts said that struggling center fielder Cody Bellinger would not be in the Game 3 lineup, while Trayce Thompson will move from left field to center and Chris Taylor would take over in left. The Dodgers will move away from the left-handed hitting Bellinger and Gavin Lux against Padres left-hander Blake Snell (0-0, 5.40 ERA postseason; 8-10, 3.38 ERA regular season) on Friday. Bellinger has gone 1-for-6 with four strikeouts in the series so far. The Dodgers have scored eight runs in the series so far, but have not delivered any of those runs against the Padres' bullpen, which has gone 9 1/3 scoreless innings. Roberts was asked about the pressure on his team. "I think that there's been talk about it all year, expectations and whatever it might be, but when you're in a baseball game, the only thing you're thinking about is how to win that ballgame," Roberts said Thursday. "All that stuff that people might talk about before has no bearing on the outcome of a Major League Baseball game." Roberts also announced late Wednesday that right-hander Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA in the regular season) would make the Game 3 start. Gonsolin has pitched two innings since Sept. 24 because of a right forearm strain. On Thursday, Roberts added that left-hander Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57) will start Game 4 at San Diego on Saturday. The Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games in the regular season, but now need to win two of the next three games against the Padres in order to advance to the NL Championship Series for the sixth time in seven seasons. --Field Level Media.
Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Corey Phelan passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer, the organization announced. He was 20 years old. Phelan who signed with Philadelphia after the shortened 2020 MLB draft as an undrafted free agent, battled an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Phelan played for the Class-A Phillies organization and allowed one run in 9 2/3 innings last season, but never returned to the mound after his diagnosis. The Phillies offered their condolences to those close to Phelan. "The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan. Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him," the statement read. "While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer." Phelan, while in the minor leagues, had an influence on the major league club throughout 2022. In May, former manager Joe Girardi welcomed Phelan into the team's clubhouse. Later in the season, Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh honored Phelan while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. --Field Level Media.
E_Valdez (). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 4. 2B_Crawford (1), Haniger (1), Santana (1), Rodríguez (2), Peña (1), Díaz (1). HR_Tucker (1), Alvarez (2). Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, James Hoye; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Carlos Torres. T_3:15. A_41,774 (41,168).
Remembering Corey Phelan: "I had a chance to chat with Corey in June. The team has been his inspiration throughout his fight with cancer. May he be theirs now," WPVI Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody said.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all. Yes, they're well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they're healthy and they're right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status next week at the NFL owners’ meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are...
