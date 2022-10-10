ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Three cited at comedian’s show at arena

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccSxY_0iTXUDWy00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday.

Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33, and Adrian Shaffer, 22.

According to a report on the township police department’s Facebook page:

Kevin Hart’s staff reported several individuals were disrupting the show that caused the comedian to temporarily deviate from his stand up routine.

McNeil, Ramos and Shaffer ignored multiple requests to leave the facility, police stated.

During the disturbance, McNeil threatened staff and poured drinks on other patrons refusing to leave.

As officers arrived at the location where the disturbance was happening, Shaffer refused to leave and was told he was being arrested.

McNeil and Ramos physically attempted to prevent the officer from arresting Shaffer, police stated.

Police reported McNeil shoved and punched an officer in the head as she was being ushered towards an exit.

After Shaffer was arrested, police alleged he smashed his head off a vehicle window.

Police said all three were given a portable breath test revealing Ramos’ blood alcohol level to be 0.173 percent, Shaffer 0.145 percent and McNeil 0.162 percent.

Shaffer discarded his release paperwork onto the ground in front of the township police department, police reported.

Police charged McNeil with obstruction administration of justice, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Shaffer was charged with resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, defiant trespass, public drunkenness, scattering rubbish, depositing waste on public street and disorderly conduct.

Ramos was cited with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Three arrested at comedy event in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday for interrupting comedian Kevin Hart's set. Police say Asia McNeill of Wilkes-Barre, along with Tina Ramos and Adrian Shaffer from New Jersey, caused a disturbance that forced Hart to stop his standup routine. The trio was...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
Times Leader

Police capture wanted man after chase

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase. Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student was caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week. Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
WBRE

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Saint Clair Man Charged with Retail Theft and Drug Possession

Saint Clair police have charged a man with retail theft and drug possession. According to Saint Clair Police, on Wednesday, September 5th, 2022, around 9:10am, officers received a dispatch that a male had stolen a trail camera from Walmart and fled by riding a bicycle. After about 30 minutes, officers...
SAINT CLAIR, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police#Wilkes Barre Twp#Mohegan Sun Arena#Mcneil 0 162 Percent
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash

LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy