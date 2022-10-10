Three cited at comedian’s show at arena

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday.

Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33, and Adrian Shaffer, 22.

According to a report on the township police department’s Facebook page:

Kevin Hart’s staff reported several individuals were disrupting the show that caused the comedian to temporarily deviate from his stand up routine.

McNeil, Ramos and Shaffer ignored multiple requests to leave the facility, police stated.

During the disturbance, McNeil threatened staff and poured drinks on other patrons refusing to leave.

As officers arrived at the location where the disturbance was happening, Shaffer refused to leave and was told he was being arrested.

McNeil and Ramos physically attempted to prevent the officer from arresting Shaffer, police stated.

Police reported McNeil shoved and punched an officer in the head as she was being ushered towards an exit.

After Shaffer was arrested, police alleged he smashed his head off a vehicle window.

Police said all three were given a portable breath test revealing Ramos’ blood alcohol level to be 0.173 percent, Shaffer 0.145 percent and McNeil 0.162 percent.

Shaffer discarded his release paperwork onto the ground in front of the township police department, police reported.

Police charged McNeil with obstruction administration of justice, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Shaffer was charged with resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, defiant trespass, public drunkenness, scattering rubbish, depositing waste on public street and disorderly conduct.

Ramos was cited with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.