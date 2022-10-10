‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’

Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Details His Fight in Return to TV (VIDEO)
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam returns to TV as Lin Ford, an escaped Aussie convict on the run, looking for redemption in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+’s Shantaram. In the drama, premiering Friday, October 14, Hunnam’s fugitive struggles to avoid trouble after prison but falls for an enigmatic woman.
Ellie Goulding's son is musically gifted
Ellie Goulding has insisted her 15-month-old son Arthur is already a talented singer. The 35-year-old pop star welcomed her first child with husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021 and she has now revealed little Arthur has shown signs of musical promise - revealing he loves classical music and is even able to "do scales".
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen shares heartbreak over mother’s death: ‘Lost my best friend today’
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen has mourned the death of his mother Karen Jansen.The reality star, 33, shared the news of his mother’s passing on Instagram on Thursday, revealing in an emotional post that he’d lost his “best friend”.“I lost my best friend today. For the last year we’ve been inseparable. Coffee every morning to Schitts Creek every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together,” Jansen wrote alongside an album of photos of himself and his mother. “I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the...
Zoë Kravitz fears social media has damaged her career
Zoë Kravitz fears social media has hurt her career. The actress, 33, said her “very impulsive” nature makes it dangerous for her and said no one truly understands the medium. She also referenced her decision to claim Hulu was guilty of a lack of diversity after her...
‘Tár’: How the Cinematographer Pulled Off Opening Sequence and Navigated Long Shots
Cate Blanchett’s performance in “Tár” is riveting, playing the EGOT-winning German composer Lydia Tár. The Todd Field film centers around themes of art, lust, obsession and power. Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister delivers Field’s vision and Blanchett’s portrayal of a complicated character who falls from grace through long takes and intense close-ups. Audiences are first introduced to Lydia Tár, classical composer-conductor and superstar, as she sits down for an interview with the New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik. The interview is shown in real-time. Hoffmeister says the scene was about putting the audience in the room. “After three minutes, you think you’re sitting there watching this...
