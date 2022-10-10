ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spectrum

She mistook a dog for a wolf, and fired

The story of a Montana woman who recently killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked a flood of public outrage. It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was excited to share that she had “smoked a wolf...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy