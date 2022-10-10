Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more powers to police cryptocurrency stablecoins to reduce risks to the financial system, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Friday.
Adams releases first tax returns as mayor
The disclosure sheds more light on his mysterious personal life and finances the year before ascending to mayor.
She mistook a dog for a wolf, and fired
The story of a Montana woman who recently killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked a flood of public outrage. It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was excited to share that she had “smoked a wolf...
