Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
Career fair at the University of Northwestern Ohio connects companies with potential employees
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Current students as well as alumni of the University of Northwestern Ohio were able to connect with local employers in order to take the next step in their career. A career fair gathered more than 60 companies to help students find out how they would like...
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
West Ohio Food Bank holds combined resource fair and food distribution at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people got out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the West Ohio Food Bank's combined resource fair and food distribution. More than 30 local agencies and organizations were on hand to get information on their services out to the public. People were able to stop at the booths that interested them. They then were able to drive through and pick up a trunk full of food at the West Ohio Food Bank's food distribution day. The day was important to all that participated.
West Ohio Food Bank receives donation from Fresh Encounter stores
Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: LIMA, OH (October 11, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank and Fresh Encounter stores (Chief and Community Markets) in Lima and Findlay teamed up back in August for a back-to-school themed food bag drive called “Nourish our Students.”. Donations...
Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
Seminars held in Lima to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol use in the workplace
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Safety and drug-free workplaces go hand in hand, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber held a seminar to help area businesses meet that goal. The Drug-Free Safety Program provided by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation held three sessions in Lima to address alcohol and drug abuse. Employees involved with drugs can be up to 50% less productive, and the goal is preventing on-the-job injuries or illness. The leader of the program says drug use is a growing problem for various industries, especially with the legalization and acceptance of marijuana. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers these drugs present.
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition releases September Fatal Crash report
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports 0 (zero) fatal traffic crash during August on Allen County roads. Lima, Ohio (October 12, 2022) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there were 3 (three) fatal traffic crashes on Allen County roadways...
Allen County Public Health warns of possible salmonella outbreak
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A warning has been issued to those in Allen, Putnam, and Hancock Counties on a potential salmonella outbreak. According to Allen County Public Health, an investigation is currently underway after an outbreak of illness onsets occurred at the beginning of October. Currently, Allen County only has one reported case. Undercooked food is the current source of the outbreak and according to Facebook postings, the pumpkin pie stuffed cheesecake item, sold by Bluffton Baking Company could be the item that has caused the outbreak. The item has since been recalled from the business. However, the health department wants to remind others that there are other ways that you can contract salmonella.
Lima Police Department introduces their newest officer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department introduced the newest officer to join their ranks. Meet Officer Roscoe! He is now on the streets with his handler Lima Police Officer Logan Patton. Patton has been with the department since 2017 and has always wanted to be a canine handler. Officer Roscoe and Officer Patton have been in training since September with certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They also had extensive training covering all types of skills including patrolling, apprehensions and narcotics.
Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape. It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
Lima City Council defeats original PODS Ordinance, introduces new ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The ordinance on Portable on Demand Storage Units, also known as PODS, went before the Lima City Council for its third reading Monday evening. The PODS ordinance was defeated Monday evening by a 7 to 0 vote, which would have required residents to purchase a $60 permit effective for 30 days for the use of PODS on their property. While the ordinance was defeated, the focus on PODS regulation will remain for Lima City Council.
Lima NAACP wants to remind everyone the importance of voting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The NAACP of Lima is reminding residents of the importance of voting not only in this election but for those many to come. The chapter welcomed NAACP Ohio State Conference President and former state senator Tom Roberts to discuss the importance of voting. Roberts talked about how a single vote can send an important message to those who are running, and in the end, the people's voice can make a difference both at the state level and nationwide.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 10-16-2022
Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Allen County Commissioners hearing concerns on smaller solar projects not covered under SB 52
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While Ohio Senate Bill 52 set out guidelines for counties to deal with large renewable energy projects, there are now concerns about smaller projects that don't meet those requirements. Allen County commissioners have been getting calls from residents about smaller solar projects wanting to build...
2023 budget hearings begin for Allen County Commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's that time of year that Allen County Commissioners start hitting the next year's budget process hard. Wednesday, October 12th starts the budget hearings with each elected official and department head. Commissioners meet with each of them to go over the request they have submitted for operations in 2023. The budget commission has estimated that the revenue coming in may be a little less than in 2022 and commissioners want to be prepared.
Allen County Sheriff announces the capture of on the run fugitive
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
The search continues for suspect who stabbed a woman in the neck last week
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The search continues for the man who the Lima Police Department believes stabbed a woman in the neck outside Our Daily Bread on October 4th. An arrest warrant has been issued for 59-year-old Juan Fuentes on the charge of felonious assault. Police say he used an edge weapon to stab 53-year-old Catsonava Maloy. She is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Early voting begins on October 12th for November General Election
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The November general election is just a month away and county boards of elections are ready for early voting to begin. Today (10/11/22) was the last day to register to vote and early voting starts tomorrow, October 12th. Voters can cast their ballot at their board of elections through 2 p.m. on Monday, November 7th. It's much like election day voting and there are things you must bring.
Van Wert Post investigates two-vehicle fatal crash on US Route 224
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:13 P.M., on October 11, 2022, on US Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County.
