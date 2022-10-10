Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Kostin Traded, Salary Cap Moves, & More
Welcome to this edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down. This is the first in what will be a weekly column released each Wednesday detailing ups and downs of the week that was. It would be hard to find a team that had a better preseason...
The Hockey Writers
EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation
The NHL season is up and running and with all 32 teams set to hit the ice soon, EA Sports has released its newest installment in the NHL series. NHL 23 has various new features including enhanced customization within franchise mode, but that’s a different story for a different day.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson: The New Darnell Nurse?
What do the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have in common? They both were rebuilding franchises that drafted a 6-foot-4 defenseman who can carry pucks out of the zone and punish guys who come into their own end. Who are these defensemen drafted eight years apart? Darnell Nurse and Simon Edvinsson. Let’s look at their games from a similar point in their career — their draft-plus-two year.
The Hockey Writers
Can Oilers Shortened Roster Battle Through Odd Injury Trend?
The Edmonton Oilers are a team that relies heavily on the production of two players. While the roster is deeper at forward than it has ever been in the last three decades and success in the regular season and playoffs will come from the group working together, there’s no denying that any significant injury to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would greatly affect this group.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ 7 Keys to Winning the 2023 Stanley Cup
The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 season begins on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last year with a 37-35-10 record, they look to finish this season with one of the best records in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. This team has their eye on...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So
The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Sabres, Flames, Bruins, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are both trying to avoid making a trade and looking to sign one of their players to a long-term extension. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres have signed Mattias Samuelsson to a surprising new contract. Why are they taking such a risk after only 54 career NHL games?
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Enter Final Season as Stanley Cup Contenders
It’s now or never for the Washington Capitals. They are running out of time to win a second Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era, with the season ahead providing the franchise with its last shot at silverware for a while. The Capitals reconvene after a relatively quiet summer....
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Top End Skill Prevails in Win Over Canucks
A quick glimpse at the scoreboard would suggest the Edmonton Oilers did everything they were hoping to do in their season opener on Wednesday night. Their offense, like usual, was on, as they put four past Thatcher Demko and added a fifth on an empty net for extra insurance in a 5-3 final.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs Opening Night Loss
It turns out the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to play 82 games before the playoffs. This team is once again a Stanley Cup favourite, it had an excellent preseason, and almost everyone is healthy. All that meant absolutely nothing as the blue and white put up a brick in the season-opening 4-3 loss against the rival Montreal Canadiens. It’s a short turnaround to make things right, as the team is back in Toronto to face the Washington Capitals. Here are three things learned from an unacceptable game one of the 2022-23 regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Seek Stability With New 4th Line of Jones, Grant & Regenda
The Anaheim Ducks churned out a successful preseason, challenging players both old and young to step up and fill the holes that were deemed question marks heading into training camp. Of the more pressing issues facing head coach Dallas Eakins was putting together a fourth line capable of playing reliable minutes. Luckily for him, the solution may have stumbled upon him this past week with the emergence of the Max Jones, Derek Grant and Pavol Regenda line.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Success Dependent on AHL Call-ups
After sharing one in 2021-22, the Seattle Kraken will begin the 2022-23 season with their own American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Kraken shared the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers with the Florida Panthers for their inaugural season, patiently awaiting their own. Geographically, it was a struggle to loan players back and forth to the east coast. While the Checkers provided a place for their prospects to develop, a closer-to-home affiliate was desperately needed.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/12/22
Don’t look now Vancouver Canucks fans, but the 2022-23 regular season is about to begin! The journey to the playoffs kicks off at Rogers Place later tonight as Elias Pettersson and company will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last time, the campaign started on Oct. 13 and saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes score goals to tie the game 2-2, only to see Kyle Turris seal it in a shootout for an Oilers 3-2 win.
The Hockey Writers
New Jersey Devils 2022-23 Season Preview
We are just one day away from the start of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 regular season. It was another long offseason for the organization after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, but a slew of notable upgrades should have them more competitive this season. Among their...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have to Reverse Last Season’s Trend of Allowing First Goal
The Edmonton Oilers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks and the start wasn’t what they were hoping for. In a highly anticipated season where the Oilers’ goal is to push further and make it to the Stanley Cup Final, they didn’t look like a team ready to start the long journey.
Comments / 0