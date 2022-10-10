Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Game Day: Gardner-Webb
Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Pregame Show: 2:00 p.m. (EST) Liberty (5-1) will welcome former Big South Conference rival Gardner-Webb (2-4, 1-0 Big South) to Williams Stadium on Saturday for the Flames’ 48th annual Homecoming clash. Saturday will mark the...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
Liberty News
Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Ed Vickers
Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Ed Vickers, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Vickers was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Vickers was a key component...
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty to Host Temple for Senior Day, Friday
Live Video: Liberty vs. Temple (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The Liberty field hockey team will look to stay unbeaten in BIG EAST play when it hosts Temple on Friday afternoon for Senior Day. Game time is 4 p.m. at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Prior to the...
Liberty News
Liberty WBB Picked 2nd in the ASUN; Berkman, Brown Named Preseason All-Conference
Entering its final season of ASUN Conference play, the Liberty women’s basketball team is projected to finish second behind FGCU by both the head coaches and media members. Meanwhile, the redshirt senior duo of Mya Berkman and Dee Brown earned berths on the ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team.
Augusta Free Press
Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.
Liberty News
Flames gear up for quick turnaround after long road trip to Adrian
It has been nearly two years since Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team has faced off against Adrian College, which went on to capture its second national championship the following April in St. Louis, dominating Minot State — which had eliminated the Flames in the 2021 “Frozen Four” — in the final.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Set to Host Jacksonville, UNF
6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Jacksonville Live Stats. Liberty Arena – Lynchburg, Va. Noon – Liberty vs. North Florida Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames are 7-2 at home this season, outhitting opponents .250-.150 inside Liberty Arena. On Friday night, Liberty will celebrate the 25th...
virginiasports.com
No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
wina.com
Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
Liberty News
Now that’s the Spirit: Marching band director’s career comes full circle
Thousands of Liberty University alumni will return to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming festivities this weekend, but one alumnus has already made campus his home once again. Dr. Larry Seipp (’96), the new director of the Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band, took on the role at the beginning of the semester, fulfilling a dream to direct the band that he was once a member of himself.
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
Liberty News
Club Sports marketing and social media coordinator taking her graphic design skills to the NHL
Liberty University Club Sports Marketing and Social Media Coordinator Caroline Sellers, who has worked primarily with the Flames’ ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, will bring her talents to the Florida Panthers starting in December after beginning to work remotely as a graphic designer for the NHL franchise this Saturday.
timesvirginian.com
ACHS Marching Band places 2nd at Lynchburg Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Marching Band participated in the 50th Annual Lynchburg Classic at City Stadium in Lynchburg. The band placed 2nd overall in Class 3A team competition. In specific categories, Appomattox earned 1st place in Color Guard, 1st place in Percussion and 1st...
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus
LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
Franklin News Post
Cobbs ending tenure as school superintendent
Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent. Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract with the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday’s board meeting. Cobbs has guided...
