Man accused of driving car through fundraiser appears in court, DA may seek death penalty
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people at a fundraiser then murdering his mother appeared in court today. A Columbia County judge said all 40 felony charges will move forward, including criminal homicide and attempted homicide charges. According to...
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wearing clown mask and brandishing sword robs Monroe County store
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man brandished a samurai sword during a robbery at a store in Monroe County early Thursday morning. Troopers were sent to the Uni Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road for a reported armed robbery shortly before 5 a.m., according to a news release from state police.
Night of drunk threats leads to charges against Old Lycoming man
Cogan Station, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police watched as a 38-year-old man threatened his father before stepping in to control him. Adam William Krantz yelled “I’m gonna have his head,” and “I’ll take care of him when you guys leave,” as police watched on the night of Sept. 24. Kranz allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he demanded his father to give him keys to a bedroom, police said. ...
local21news.com
Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Accused killer sees more charges
Berwick, Pa. — A man accused of killing two people in a murderous spree this August is facing additional charges for attempting to kill another 19 people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was already charged in the bludgeoning death of his mother, Rosa Reyes, as well as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, who was killed when Sura Reyes allegedly drove his vehicle through a fundraising crowd at Intoxicology Department in Berwick on Aug. 13. ...
Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera
Canton, Pa. — A Canton woman was recorded by surveillance video as she attempted to use a stolen debit card to pay for gas in Canton. Jessica Barnes, 37, was identified by officers, a store clerk, and identified on the surveillance video on Aug. 27 at the Dandy Mini Mart on Lycoming Street, according to an affidavit. Barnes allegedly discovered the card inside a misplaced wallet that was reported stolen to Canton Borough Police. ...
Shamokin man facing rape charges
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Shamokin has been charged with rape. Police say Lawrence Aiken was staying at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam Monday when he raped a woman, 18. Aiken was placed in the Snyder County Prison on $75,000 straight bail. He faces charges related...
Dog stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in south Scranton on Wednesday on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
Men charged with theft of medical marijuana
Muncy, Pa. — Two men went to a home in Fairfield Township for a confrontation, but ended up breaking in and stealing marijuana instead. Stephen Cooper Sheets broke into the trailer through a bedroom window the afternoon of Sept. 7, according to police. Once inside, he let Zachary Bradley Pentz, 22, of South Williamsport in through the back door, police said. The two had gone to the trailer to confront a friend of the homeowner, but no one was home, they told police. ...
Mercury
Plymouth woman sentenced for inappropriate contact with underage girl
NORRISTOWN — A Plymouth Township woman who admitted to having inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with an underage girl faces some time behind bars, followed by a period of house arrest. Angela Frances D’Alessandro, 33, of the 900 block of Florence Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Police discover small arsenal in home of convicted felon
Jersey Shore, Pa. — State Parole Officers removed multiple rounds of ammunition from a Jersey Shore home after they received information a parolee was living at the residence. Bullets and magazines were located throughout the property near the 300 block of Smith Street when officers responded on Sept. 28, investigators said. Robert Benjamin Seese, 36, of Jersey Shore was taken into custody by officers of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. ...
Sayre Police arrest two people on drug charges
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Two Bradford County residents are in jail after a drug investigation in South Waverly. Sayre Police announced that Patrick Ferro (47) and Amie Moore (37) were arrested on October 11 after an investigation into drug activity on Pitney Street. The arrest report said the investigation is ongoing, but both Ferro […]
