Scrappy Treynor repeats as WIC Tournament champions
(Council Bluffs) -- The scrappy effort and well-rounded offensive attack that carried them all season won the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament for Treynor on Thursday night. The 2A No. 15 Cardinals (24-7) doubled up on their WIC regular season title with a four-set win over Riverside, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21,...
Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
KMAland Girls XC (10/13): Mount Ayr claims home title, Heelan wins MRC, Auburn, Palmyra to state
(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr won their home meet, Heelan took another MRC championship, Auburn and Palmyra moved to state and more from Thursday in KMAland girls cross country. Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan) The Glenwood girls and Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to championships at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet....
Depth paving the way for Maryville's trip to state
(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls golf team used its depth to its advantage all season, resulting in a district title and a return to the state tournament. "This is a great bunch of girls," Coach Brenda Ricks said. "I've had some good teams in the past, but we're just so deep."
KMAland Tennis (10/14): Nebraska City pair claim sixth in No. 1 doubles
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City duo of Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed sixth place in the Class B No. 1 doubles draw on Friday. The Pioneer pair beat Adams Central, 8-4, to open the second day of the tournament before falling in the fifth-place match to Lexington, 8-3. Find...
KMAland Football Scoreboard (10/13): Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, Lourdes Central Catholic winners
(KMAland) -- Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and Lourdes Central Catholic were KMAland winners in football on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below. Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 0. Nolan Beccard threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, including 83 and two to Miles Poppleton, in...
Nebraska State Softball Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha Marian, Northwest, Yutan-Mead take titles
(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday. Check out the full state softball scoreboard below. Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1.
St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
F-M grad Smith to lead Sidney girls basketball program
(Sidney) -- Sidney has hired Ashley Smith as its new head girls basketball coach. Smith had served as an assistant for the last three years under the previous head coach, Paige Landwehr. Landwehr resigned from the role after last season. Smith graduated from Fremont-Mills in 2014 and played basketball at...
KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
Improved passing, serving setting the tone for Rock Port volleyball
(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason. The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving. "Since day one,...
Week 8 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
KMAland Softball (10/11): Stanberry pounds out 20 hits in district-opening win
(KMAland) -- Stanberry was a dominant winner while Maryville’s season came to a finish in KMAland Missouri district softball action on Tuesday. Stanberry pounded 20 hits, including four from Katlyn James, who had two RBI and three runs. Amelia Wallace and Kiley Mattson each had three hits and three RBI, and Katie Angle, Maranda Evans, Katelyn Stoll and Marli Hilton all finished two hits apiece. Eva Cameron threw all seven innings for Stanberry.
6th Annual KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series set for November 6th
(KMAland) -- The sixth annual KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series is set for Sunday, November 6th. The annual event pitting KMAland seniors against one another in a tournament series will take place in Glenwood again this year. Stay tuned for more information but mark your calendars now!
Clarinda Craft Carnival set for Saturday
(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
James E. Jochim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Dean Mather, 85, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Linden Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Linden Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 2:00 P.M. Visitation End: 3:00 P.M. Memorials: American Cancer Society or Linden Christian Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Dave Dalbey
Service:Funeral Name:Dave Dalbey Pronunciation: Age:74 From:Burlington Junction, MOPrevious:…
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
