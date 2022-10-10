(KMAland) -- Stanberry was a dominant winner while Maryville’s season came to a finish in KMAland Missouri district softball action on Tuesday. Stanberry pounded 20 hits, including four from Katlyn James, who had two RBI and three runs. Amelia Wallace and Kiley Mattson each had three hits and three RBI, and Katie Angle, Maranda Evans, Katelyn Stoll and Marli Hilton all finished two hits apiece. Eva Cameron threw all seven innings for Stanberry.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO