q13fox.com
King Co. judge rejects injunction for Seattle firefighters terminated over vaccine mandate
SEATTLE - A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine. Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.
seattlespectator.com
Did Seattle Just End “Defund the Police?”
“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
SeaTac will have highest minimum wage in the nation next year
SEATAC, Wash. — SeaTac’s minimum hourly wage for hospitality and transportation workers will rise to $19.06 on Jan. 1, 2023, making it the highest minimum wage in the nation. That’s according to the University of California Berkeley Labor Center as of Oct. 6, 2022. The labor center tracks...
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows Murray outpacing Smiley ahead of election
With less than a month to go before election day, a new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray with a 12-point lead over her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. The poll asked respondents ‘if the election were held today, who would you vote for?’. 52% of...
Chronicle
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Renewed possibility of nationwide railway strike after union rejects deal
In a statement released today, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division union announced that its members rejected the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads renewing the possibility of a nationwide railway strike that would bring rail freight to a halt. The vote tallied 11,845...
multicare.org
MultiCare addresses third-party data breach
TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare announced today that it is part of a security event that originated with Kaye-Smith, a third-party entity. Kaye-Smith prints W-2 and 1099 forms for MultiCare. In early June 2022, Kaye-Smith confirmed that they were subject to a ransomware attack involving several of their customers including...
MyNorthwest.com
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
KUOW
It's so hard to find Covid boosters in WA, experts worry people will give up
As the season for respiratory illnesses approaches, public health officials in Washington state are encouraging people to get updated Covid booster shots as soon as possible. But many locations are booked weeks out and residents say they’re struggling to find appointments. That’s because Washington does not have enough booster...
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
