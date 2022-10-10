ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

King Co. judge rejects injunction for Seattle firefighters terminated over vaccine mandate

SEATTLE - A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine. Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlespectator.com

Did Seattle Just End “Defund the Police?”

“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Tacoma, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Education
Bothell, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Union, WA
City
Bothell, WA
Chronicle

Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work

Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
CENTRALIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Renewed possibility of nationwide railway strike after union rejects deal

In a statement released today, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division union announced that its members rejected the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads renewing the possibility of a nationwide railway strike that would bring rail freight to a halt. The vote tallied 11,845...
multicare.org

MultiCare addresses third-party data breach

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare announced today that it is part of a security event that originated with Kaye-Smith, a third-party entity. Kaye-Smith prints W-2 and 1099 forms for MultiCare. In early June 2022, Kaye-Smith confirmed that they were subject to a ransomware attack involving several of their customers including...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Domestic Violence#Linus College#Seiu 925#Program Specialists#Uwt#Informatio
MyNorthwest.com

Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend

Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy