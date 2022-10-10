Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO