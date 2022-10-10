ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Canyon News

Chronic Shoplifter Henry Funches Arrested

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department reported that they have arrested a suspect responsible for a series of shoplifting in the area. Central Area Senior Lead Officer Frank Martinez received details from a local business security officer, regarding a chronic shoplift suspect. The suspect was linked to 50 thefts totaling approximately $15,000. Security had been reporting the thefts online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— A Walgreens employee witnessed a man urinate on a toy display, causing more than $400 worth of damage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. A witness identified the man while he was lying on the sidewalk in front of the location, and noted they intended to press charges. The witness signed a citizen arrest form. The man was arrested and placed on $20,000 bail.
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Arrested in Kidnapping, Assault of Teen in El Sereno Park

A suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday kidnapping and sexual assault case of a 14-year-old in an El Sereno park, police said Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department made the arrest hours after asking for the public's help in locating the man responsible for the attack on the teenager.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Los Angeles Residents Arrested for Goleta Catalytic Converter Thefts

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects for theft of catalytic converters and have recovered six stolen converters. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dearborn Place and Armitos Avenue for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party provided a suspect vehicle description. Approximately 7 minutes later, deputies spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 101, southbound and conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Las Positas offramp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash

A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman

A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire, who's being held on $1 million The post Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer

LOS ANGELES – A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
POMONA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA

