Read full article on original website
Krista Pressley
3d ago
So, was the stop made in Hendersonville (as the title of the article states) or Haywood?.
Reply(2)
5
Related
Man charged with trafficking drugs in McDowell Co.
A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
my40.tv
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Felon arrested with firearm & drugs, accused of trying to flee from Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in Asheville say a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a weapon. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says in a press release while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures" Monday afternoon, they made contact with a "known felon," 20-year-old Zamar Daequan Scott.
my40.tv
Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wspa.com
Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
my40.tv
Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after Macon County authorities say two people were found dead by deputies at a home off Mack Branch Road. Authorities say just before 10 pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mack Branch Road home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnctimes.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon County Home After Welfare Check Request
Macon County -- October 11, 2022: The State Bureau of Investigation and the Macon County Sheriff's Office are on the scene at a home off Mack Branch where deputies discovered the bodies of two people. Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office sent a request to...
Sylva Herald
Man sentenced for two-county, high-speed chase
A homeless man who stole a pickup truck in Bryson City and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of Kostas restaurant in Dillsboro pleaded guilty last week in Swain County Superior Court, District Attorney Ashley Welch said.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Sheriff's office corrects previous report, says man did not fire shots at deputies
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released a correction about a previous news release that incorrectly reported a man had shot at deputies. On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where "the caller indicated gunshots...
wnctimes.com
Brevard Woman Sentenced to 15 Years on Drug Charges
Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, U.S. District Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, of Brevard, North Carolina, to 15 years in prison. Irby was sentenced on October 3, 2022 byJudge Max Cogburn for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, which...
my40.tv
Suspect in two-county, high-speed chase enters guilty plea, authorities say
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a service station and leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea. According to a press release by District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch office, on the afternoon...
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
my40.tv
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
Comments / 7