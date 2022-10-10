ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Krista Pressley
3d ago

So, was the stop made in Hendersonville (as the title of the article states) or Haywood?.

my40.tv

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
ARDEN, NC
Haywood County, NC
Swannanoa, NC
Haywood County, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
MACON COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
OLD FORT, NC
#Methamphetamine#Illegal Drugs#Convicted Felon#Haywood Co#Fox#Haywood County Sheriff
wnctimes.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon County Home After Welfare Check Request

Macon County -- October 11, 2022: The State Bureau of Investigation and the Macon County Sheriff's Office are on the scene at a home off Mack Branch where deputies discovered the bodies of two people. Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office sent a request to...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Man sentenced for two-county, high-speed chase

A homeless man who stole a pickup truck in Bryson City and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of Kostas restaurant in Dillsboro pleaded guilty last week in Swain County Superior Court, District Attorney Ashley Welch said.
DILLSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
MACON COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Brevard Woman Sentenced to 15 Years on Drug Charges

Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, U.S. District Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, of Brevard, North Carolina, to 15 years in prison. Irby was sentenced on October 3, 2022 byJudge Max Cogburn for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, which...
BREVARD, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC

