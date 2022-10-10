Read full article on original website
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at Tennessee
Third-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct 15, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the seventh game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
Watch: The Block breaks down No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama
In the video above, 247Sports analysts Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed break down No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hosting No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; CBS) on a recent episode of The Block:. Carl: “Well, a large part of that depends on if Bryce...
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Highly ranked OL target ready to attend first game at Tennessee
A coveted offensive lineman is ready to return to Tennessee to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Alabama media outlet gets massively trolled before matchup against Tennessee Vols
A media outlet that covers Alabama got massively trolled this week ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Bama Insider, which is part of the On3.com network, had an entire segment devoted to discussing a one-game suspension for Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested over the weekend.
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
