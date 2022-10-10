ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CNET

How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
The Verge

New Microsoft 365 app replaces Microsoft’s Office app with new features and design

Microsoft is rebranding its built-in Office apps on Windows to Microsoft 365. While the existing app is mainly used for quick access to Office apps, this new Microsoft 365 one is designed to really leverage Microsoft’s Graph network to provide additional apps, relevant documents, and a feed of meetings and information that might be useful to plan a day ahead.
The Verge

Microsoft has teased a Windows 11 floating taskbar

Microsoft has shown off a floating Windows 11 taskbar. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed what looks like a concept UI during his keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite yesterday. Twitter users were quick to spot the unusual taskbar, with its system tray and widgets appearing at the top of the desktop.
The Independent

Microsoft Office is no more, company says, as it is renamed ‘Microsoft 365’

Microsoft Office will be killed off, the company has said, as it is rebranded “Microsoft 365”.The apps that make up the suite of productivity apps will stay: Word, Excel, Powerpoint and others will stick around.But the Office branding will be removed after 30 years, it said.Microsoft had already been moving away from the name Office. Its online subscriptions switched from being called Office 365 to Microsoft 365 a couple of years ago, for instance.But it will now be dropping them completely, removing the Office branding from those places it continues to exist. That includes the website Office.com, as well as...
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10

Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
Ars Technica

How to get Doom running in Windows’ notepad.exe

Hackers of a certain age are intimately familiar with the "Will it run Doom" meme and the wide array of ports it has engendered (including a game of Doom that runs inside an instance of Doom itself). Still, this week's viral video and eventual itch.io release of a Doom port running in Windows' standard notepad.exe text editor left us with a number of questions.
Ars Technica

New Apple services and apps are rolling out on Windows 11 and Xbox

Today, Microsoft and Apple announced a number of deeper integrations of Apple services on both Windows PCs and Xbox game consoles, including Music and TV apps for both platforms and the ability to browse your iCloud Photo Library within the Windows 11 Photos app. The Apple Music app for Xbox...
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Ars Technica

Meta continues to shovel money into the growing VR gaming segment

Meta's Connect keynote presentation Tuesday afternoon spent a lot of time talking about how virtual reality—and the coming high-end Quest Pro headset—would help revolutionize the future of work and socializing. But the company also spent a lot of time talking up the gaming sector that has so far been the primary use case driving the relative market success of the Quest 2 headset.
Ars Technica

Microsoft’s Audio Dock adds ports, a woofer, & tweeters to your setup for $250

As part of its Surface event today, Microsoft announced the Audio Dock, a USB-C docking station that can serve as your computer's speakers and microphone, too. While the dock doesn't include Thunderbolt 4 or even USB4, the compact device further attempts to earn a small space on people's desks with USB-C power delivery and a dedicated Microsoft Teams button.
CNET

Microsoft's New Tools Use AI to Generate Any Image You Imagine

Microsoft launched new creativity and productivity tools Wednesday for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge and Bing users. The most significant is Microsoft Designer. This graphic design app in Microsoft 365 uses the same artificial intelligence technology found in DALL-E 2 to create unique invitations, digital postcards and more. "Within Designer, you...
techunwrapped.com

Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution

When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
TechSpot

Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday

TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
The Windows Club

Could not reconnect all network drives on Windows 11/10

If you have mapped network drives on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, but when you start the system, if you see error message Could not reconnect all network drives notification, then this post will help you resolve the issue. Could not reconnect all network drives. You may encounter...
thebiochronicle.com

NoxPlayer for Windows- Play Android Games on Your Windows PC

If you want to play Android games on your Windows PC without rooting your PC, you can install NoxPlayer for Windows. It has a user-friendly interface without tons of installed applications, two rows of icons, and a status bar at the bottom of the screen. NoxPlayer doesn’t require rooting, and you can use a gamepad or keyboard to control the player.
