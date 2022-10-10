Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina Andras
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks: Victims' final moments detailed in court
They stepped off to make memories on Main Street, but on Thursday, prosecutors detailed the final moments of all six people killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Also, the day in court was delayed again -- this time because of a nearly hour-long rant from Darrell Brooks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brooks trial; defendant's cross-examination, subpoena request
Darrell Brooks, on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has had the chance to cross-examine dozens of people. Attorney Julius Kim of Kim & LaVoy, who is not associated with the case, breaks down Brooks' cross-examination approach and his potential witnesses.
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Monday shootings leave girl dead, 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 10 responded to at least three separate shootings. A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 83rd and Florist. A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital after he was shot around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
erienewsnow.com
Accused Waukesha Christmas parade killer questions victims while defending himself in trial
Accused Christmas parade attack killer Darrell Brooks on Monday began to cross-examine some of the victims prosecutors say he rammed and ran over with his SUV as he drove through the crowd last November in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Victim Nicole White testified she sustained injuries to her spine and tailbone and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal shooting near Girls Scouts HQ; Dewayne Ford changes plea to guilty
MILWAUKEE - Dewayne Ford --the man accused in a fatal shooting in January 2019 near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters near 70th and O'Connor – changed his plea to guilty on Monday, Oct. 10. Ford is set to be sentenced on Oct. 27. According to a criminal...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
12 departments respond to early morning house fire in neighboring Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Brad Robinson
October 11, 2022 – Town of Sherman, WI – On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating there was a house fire on Abbott Dr. near County Road I, in the Town of Sherman. The home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outage cancels Waukesha County fundraiser
In Waukesha County, a power outage forced the cancelation of a 400-person fundraiser. We Energies showed more than 20,000 outages at one time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies
Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, mother recovering
Olivia Schultz, 12, died at the hospital after she was shot Monday night near 37th and Rohr. Her mother, also shot, said it happened while they were getting groceries from the car.
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two separate stabbings reported in Waukesha Saturday night
WAUKESHA — Two stabbing incidents were reported in Waukesha late Saturday night. In the first incident, two victims reported being at a bar located on The Strand in Waukesha when a fight started inside the bar. Bar staff quickly moved all patrons outside. Both victims reported being outside the establishment when they were allegedly stabbed by an unknown person. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to City of Waukesha police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward burglary suspect wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an alleged Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the suspect broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years old.
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph.
Comments / 1