Darrell Brooks: Victims' final moments detailed in court

They stepped off to make memories on Main Street, but on Thursday, prosecutors detailed the final moments of all six people killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Also, the day in court was delayed again -- this time because of a nearly hour-long rant from Darrell Brooks.
Brooks trial; defendant's cross-examination, subpoena request

Darrell Brooks, on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has had the chance to cross-examine dozens of people. Attorney Julius Kim of Kim & LaVoy, who is not associated with the case, breaks down Brooks' cross-examination approach and his potential witnesses.
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
Milwaukee police: Monday shootings leave girl dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 10 responded to at least three separate shootings. A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 83rd and Florist. A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital after he was shot around...
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies

Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
Two separate stabbings reported in Waukesha Saturday night

WAUKESHA — Two stabbing incidents were reported in Waukesha late Saturday night. In the first incident, two victims reported being at a bar located on The Strand in Waukesha when a fight started inside the bar. Bar staff quickly moved all patrons outside. Both victims reported being outside the establishment when they were allegedly stabbed by an unknown person. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to City of Waukesha police.
Third Ward burglary suspect wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an alleged Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the suspect broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years old.
West Allis tornado caught on security camera

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
