Luckiest Girl Alive ending explained: what happened in Ani's traumatic past?

By Grace Morris
 2 days ago

Warning! Contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive!

Luckiest Girl Alive is a Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's best-selling novel which follows the seemingly perfect life of Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a New Yorker who seems to have it all.

Ani has become the successful woman she's always wanted to be with her high-flying writing job and her dreamy fiancé, but her picture-perfect life crumbles when she confronts her harrowing past trauma.

But what happened at the end of Luckiest Girl Alive ? What traumatic secret was Ani hiding? Did she speak out? Here is everything you need to know…

As Ani lives her new so-called perfect life in New York City, it's clear that she's still haunted by an horrific event that happened to her as a teenager while attending Brentley School, a prestigious private school.

Throughout Ani's everyday life, she's constantly reminded by the disturbing events of her past and it's soon revealed that Ani is a survivor of a school shooting, but her trauma runs much deeper than just the events from this terrifying ordeal.

We're told the story of Ani's past through flashbacks, where young Ani (Chiara Aurelia) aka TiffAni, attends the elite private school on a scholarship.

She's surrounded by rich students with familial wealth, but she manages to fit in with the group, despite her different background.

Ani also becomes friends with Arthur Finneman (Thomas Barbusca), who is often targeted by the bullies that Ani is friends with and is a social outcast.

We see the start of her trauma unearth when she's raped by Peyton, Liam and Dean at a party.

A traumatized Ani decides not to pursue the case and is constantly taunted by her peers and blamed for what happened.

Arthur is furious that she won't report the crime and presses her to do so, so that she can end Dean and the bullies once and for all. However, Ani refuses and storms out of Arthur's room.

One day, Arthur and his friend Ben decide to seek revenge on their bullies and start shooting inside the school.

They kill the students who bullied them over the years, but spare Ani and another girl called Beth as Ani was also a victim of the bullies.

Arthur gives his gun to Ani, offering her the chance to take revenge on Dean for raping her, but she's unable to and Arthur shoots Dean instead. A terrified Ani then stabs Arthur with a knife and kills him.

Dean survives the massacre but is left in a wheelchair and spreads a vicious lie that Ani was involved in the shooting and helped plan it, which makes Ani a social reject at school.

Luckiest Girl Alive ending explained: did Ani speak out about her ordeal?

In the present, Ani has reinvented herself by becoming the successful woman she has always dreamed of and has tried to leave her past behind.

But, despite being a writer for a glossy magazine in New York City and living a seemingly perfect life with her wealthy and handsome fiancé Luke (Finn Wittrock), old wounds begin to reopen when a documentary filmmaker wants to interview Ani about the shooting and is eager to get her side of the story.

She reluctantly agrees to the interview, but as it gets underway, Dean (Alex Barone), who is now a respected advocate for gun control, interrupts the filming. Ani gets triggered by his unexpected appearance and leaves the interview.

Ani then decides to write an essay about the rape and shooting, wanting to publish it in The New York Times.

She shows it to her boss LoLo Vincent (Jennifer Beals) who gives her some brutally honest advice.

Later on, Ani shows up to Dean's book signing, where he is promoting his story about being a shooting survivor.

She confronts Dean and reveals that she will expose Dean's lies and everything he did to her. However, Dean threatens to double down on his claim that she planned the shooting with Arthur and Ben if she wrote about that night.

Soon enough, Dean admits to raping her and unbeknownst to him, Ani had managed to secretly record his confession.

Despite Dean's threats, Ani writes her piece and is over the moon when she hears the news that it's going to be published in The New York Times.

At her wedding rehearsal dinner, Ani breaks the news to Luke, who feels that she could have dealt with the incident privately and believed the rapists had already paid for their actions because Dean was in a wheelchair and the others were killed in the shooting.

Ani is enraged by his reaction and ends their engagement, realizing that their relationship wasn't genuine.

She decides to accept the job promotion to write for The New York Times and her essay is read by millions. She's praised for telling her story and results in other victims sharing their own experiences of being assaulted.

Luckiest Girl Alive is available to watch on Netflix now.

