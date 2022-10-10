Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WISN
Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Milwaukee, Wisconsin tornado warnings
Power outages and harm have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after extreme storms moved throughout the world on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas together with Milwaukee County. >> Check the most recent climate alerts issued in your space As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that greater than 21,000 clients are with out energy, together with about 9,000 in Milwaukee County. >> Check energy outage updates right here. 1:14 p.m. All tornado warnings have expired. The extreme climate menace is over for southeast Wisconsin. 1:07 p.m. A automobile crash has been reported close to Highway 45 and Silver Spring. 1 p.m. – A tornado warning stays in impact till 1:15 p.m. for jap Kenosha County. Racine County is within the clear. 12:50 p.m. – A tornado warning for Milwaukee County has expired. 12:06 p.m. – A tornado was confirmed in Waukesha County as warnings had been issued for the world. Stay with WISN for the most recent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Gov. Evers Pledges Not to Sign Abortion Exemptions For Rape & Incest
Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I wouldn’t sign it because it...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine’s only synagogue vandalized, again
RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced. Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave. “Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fire department spotlight on Jackson, Newburg, West Bend
WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them. This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Dave Moresi
Cardona is the Executive Director of Wisconsin Community Media. Established in 1998, Wisconsin Community Media is a PEG (Public, Education and Government) statewide organization with 53 member access centers. Dave Moresi is a prolific reader. Nearly every week he comes into the Kenosha Community Media studio called The Hub located...
Brief tornadoes reported in southern Wisconsin as storms race through, no touchdowns confirmed
A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
CBS 58
Culver's is celebrating Cheese Curd Day for the rest of October with the CurderBurger
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CurderBurger returns to Culver's menus today, much to the delight of cheese curd fanatics. After its initial one-day launch for Cheese Curd Day last October, Culver's appears to have learned an important lesson from last year's launch selling out within hours. This year, Culver's says...
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Lunch at Franks
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Franks Diner, 508 58th St., is the place for breakfast. Operating continuously since 1926, this little train...
Local 5th grader organizes giant playdate for friend who lost both her parents
Jaxson Thomas is also a friend to seven-year-old Katalina Shope. In July, Katalina lost both of her parents less than two weeks apart. Katalina is now being raised by her grandmother.
Comments / 0