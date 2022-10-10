ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
blackchronicle.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin tornado warnings

Power outages and harm have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after extreme storms moved throughout the world on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas together with Milwaukee County. >> Check the most recent climate alerts issued in your space As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that greater than 21,000 clients are with out energy, together with about 9,000 in Milwaukee County. >> Check energy outage updates right here. 1:14 p.m. All tornado warnings have expired. The extreme climate menace is over for southeast Wisconsin. 1:07 p.m. A automobile crash has been reported close to Highway 45 and Silver Spring. 1 p.m. – A tornado warning stays in impact till 1:15 p.m. for jap Kenosha County. Racine County is within the clear. 12:50 p.m. – A tornado warning for Milwaukee County has expired. 12:06 p.m. – A tornado was confirmed in Waukesha County as warnings had been issued for the world. Stay with WISN for the most recent.
Kenosha County, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
BURLINGTON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine’s only synagogue vandalized, again

RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced. Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave. “Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fire department spotlight on Jackson, Newburg, West Bend

WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them. This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson...
WEST BEND, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Dave Moresi

Cardona is the Executive Director of Wisconsin Community Media. Established in 1998, Wisconsin Community Media is a PEG (Public, Education and Government) statewide organization with 53 member access centers. Dave Moresi is a prolific reader. Nearly every week he comes into the Kenosha Community Media studio called The Hub located...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Lunch at Franks

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Franks Diner, 508 58th St., is the place for breakfast. Operating continuously since 1926, this little train...
KENOSHA, WI

