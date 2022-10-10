ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Massachusetts bakery owner builds successful business one 'heavenly' cake at a time

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- Seven years ago Daenerys Mazara opened up her bakery, Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes, named after her daughter. But getting here was a rocky path. She originally moved to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic when she was 5, eventually moving to Lawrence, living in an attic and not knowing any English and working temporary jobs.
