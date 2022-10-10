Biden says differently! He created jobs supposedly. A UPS driver delivered a package two days overdue. We asked him why it was so late! He said '" No Speaka Englis"! How did he get a drivers license!
all these gen z hip hoppers are going to learn that the liberalism of 2020 is causing economic inflation and job losses for tne next 2 years.
They don't get it...they will one day,but it will be too late by then.Gen Z are feeling entitled and living in their parents basements,drinking Starbucks,working from home,awaiting their potential brandon student loans payoffs,liberalism supporters.Lets see will they meltdown about this brandon administration recession and tax on their pending student loans forgiveness,but the idiots will most likely vote for the demoCraps again in 2024 to rescue them and they the very ones that put them in that position.Politics in America can be described with the insanity...doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results!
Comments / 134