kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Picked Second in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll
IRVING, Texas – Kansas has been voted second by the league’s head coaches in the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday. Kansas’ second-place finish in the poll marks just the sixth time the Jayhawks were not the coaches’ top selection in the 27-year history of the conference. At season’s end, KU has outright or tied the conference regular-season championship 20 times, including an NCAA-record 14 consecutive from 2005-18. A coaches’ preseason poll was not conducted in the Big 12’s first season of 1996-97.
⚽️ Harrison Shines in Net for 3-1 Victory
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hayven Harrison made a career-high nine saves in a 3-1 Kansas victory against Oklahoma on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. The match was Harrison’s first career start in goal. “I was proud of the kids,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “They executed the game...
🏐 Balanced Jayhawks Defeat TCU 3-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Returning to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, the Kansas volleyball team defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-20) on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks improved their record record to 13-5 (3-3 Big 12), while TCU fell to 8-9 (3-3 Big 12). “We were solid on a...
🏀 Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Named Preseason All-Big 12
IRVING, Texas – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson and redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar have been named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team as voted on by the league coaches, the conference announced Wednesday. Wilson was a unanimous selection, while McCullar is an honorable mention honoree. A starter on the Jayhawks...
🏐 Volleyball Returns to Horejsi for TCU Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-5 (2-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to take on the 8-8 (3-2 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday (October 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the match on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Quick...
🎾 Jayhawks to Play in ITA Regional Championships and W25 Fort Worth
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a weekend at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, the Kansas Tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play in the ITA Regional Championships from October 13th-17th and Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the W25 Fort Worth from October 17th-23rd. The pair of tournaments...
Bret Anthis
Bret Anthis joined the Kansas Men’s Basketball staff in October of 2022 as the program’s Director of Men’s Basketball Creative Video, serving as the Jayhawks’ primary video creator and producer. Anthis came to KU from Georgia Tech, where he was the director of multimedia content, serving...
🏀 Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog Include the Kansas Athletics App Serving as Streaming Home
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HY-VEE is set for this Friday at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, with the Official Kansas Athletics App serving as the exclusive spot to stream specific moments of the event for those not in attendance.
