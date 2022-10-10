IRVING, Texas – Kansas has been voted second by the league’s head coaches in the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday. Kansas’ second-place finish in the poll marks just the sixth time the Jayhawks were not the coaches’ top selection in the 27-year history of the conference. At season’s end, KU has outright or tied the conference regular-season championship 20 times, including an NCAA-record 14 consecutive from 2005-18. A coaches’ preseason poll was not conducted in the Big 12’s first season of 1996-97.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO