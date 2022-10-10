ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Willie Spence, Former American Idol Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television. Willie Spence, the runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol, passed away on October 11 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident. He was 23 years old. A native of Douglas, Georgia, Spence died “in an automobile accident in Tennessee,”...
DOUGLAS, GA
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?

Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!

Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
NFL
The Hollywood Gossip

Veronica Rodriguez Gets Hot and Steamy on 90 Day The Single Life (Recap)

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Episode 5, boundaries were a hot topic. Veronica had just set boundaries with Tim, but something else stood in the way of her steamy getaway with Justin. Then, Caesar’s date was uneventful, but viewers got to watch a peaceful night out in...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: Christine Backstabbed Me and Betrayed Our Religion!

Kody Brown may star on a reality show. But the self-centered father of 18 is having a lot of trouble accepting reality at the moment. In footage from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives — which was filmed over a year ago, remember — Kody once again opens up about one of his marriages falling apart.
TV & VIDEOS

