Lowell, MA

GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Set Sights on Success at IC4A/ECAC Championships

LOWELL, Mass.—The UMass Lowell cross country team is back on the course this Friday, Oct. 14, for the 2022 IC4A/ECAC Cross Country Championships hosted by Fordham University in New York, N.Y. The River Hawks will join 34 other teams at Van Cortlandt Park this weekend as conference championships inch...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 16 River Hawks Tripped Up By Michigan State, 4-3

EAST LANSING, Mich.—The No. 16 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (2-2-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) faced a heartbreaking 4-3 loss on the road to Michigan State (2-1-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday night at the Munn Ice Arena. Seniors Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) and Brian Chambers (Weymouth, Mass.) led the...
LOWELL, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
The Tufts Daily

Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockade

Somerville City Councilor WiIlie Burnley Jr. is pictured.(Courtesy Willie Burnley Jr.) Somerville City Councilor At-Large Willie Burnley Jr. introduced a resolution on Sept. 22 that calls upon President Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List and pressure Congress to end the “failed policy of regime change.” Similar resolutions have been introduced by Cambridge, Boston and the town of Brookline in the past year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs

In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ben Has Your Back: Many cars still fetching well over MSRP

NORWOOD, Mass. — Sticker shock at the car dealer continues, but a new report shows Boston overall fares better than most markets across the country when it comes to how much new cars are selling for above the sticker price. A new study by the Cambridge-based car shopping website.
BOSTON, MA
