Gov Kim Reynolds Released the Following Statement Following the REC October Meeting

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds has released the following statement following the October meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference. “As Washington’s inflationary, tax-and-spend policies weigh down the national economy, Iowa is showing there’s a better way,” said Gov Reynolds. “Today’s projections confirm once again that Iowa’s competitive tax code is fully compatible with sustainable revenue and a resilient budget. Going forward, we’ll continue to exercise restraint with tax-payer dollars while prioritizing high-return investments in key priorities.”
Iowa PBS Presents 2022 World Food Prize Coverage

JOHNSTON, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Hunger fighters from across the globe honor award-winning achievements with the 2022 World Food Prize Laureate Award Ceremony. Join Iowa PBS for a night of remembrance, pageantry, music and a celebration of agricultural breakthroughs in the battle against global hunger during the 2022 World Food Prize Friday, October 21, 8:30PM.
Iowa’s Youth to Vote on Congressional, Gubernatorial Races on October 25

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred congressional and gubernatorial candidates in the upcoming Iowa Youth Straw Poll. On Tuesday, October 25, two weeks before Election Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will poll students on their choices. More than 120 schools have registered to participate so far.
Iowa Clean Energy Jobs Grew 5% in 2021, Now Home to 30,393 Workers

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — Clean energy businesses in Iowa added more than 1,400 workers in 2021, now employing 30,393 Iowans across the state. That’s according to a new analysis of employment data released today by the national, non-partisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and non-profit Evergreen Climate Innovations. Almost twice as many Iowans worked in clean energy than the number of lawyers, accountants and auditors, web developers, and real-estate agents in the state combined.
Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater Announces Retirement

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Manager, is retiring after 21 years in his position. Slater has spent his entire career working in leadership positions for large events including the Missouri State Fair, the World Pork Expo, and the Iowa State Fair, where he has served as CEO and Fair Manager since 2001.
Iowa Poetry Association Announces Release of Its 77th Annual Anthology Lyrical Iowa 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — The Iowa Poetry Association (IPA) announces the publication of its annual poetry anthology Lyrical Iowa. The poems in this year's edition of Lyrical Iowa are anchored in lived experiences, cultural memories, and hopes and dreams for the future, according to Editor Marilyn Baszczynski. The 2022 edition of Lyrical Iowa is IPA's 77th anthology.
