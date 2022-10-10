DES MOINES, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — Clean energy businesses in Iowa added more than 1,400 workers in 2021, now employing 30,393 Iowans across the state. That’s according to a new analysis of employment data released today by the national, non-partisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and non-profit Evergreen Climate Innovations. Almost twice as many Iowans worked in clean energy than the number of lawyers, accountants and auditors, web developers, and real-estate agents in the state combined.

