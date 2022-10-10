Read full article on original website
GROW Clinton Donates $7,500 to Junior Achievement, Allowing More Students in Clinton County to Benefit from JA Learning Experiences
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Junior Achievement of the Heartland is partnering with GROW Clinton to provide JA learning experiences to K-12th-grade students. Thanks to this $7,500 donation from GROW Clinton, JA curriculum will impact almost 1,200 students in the Camanche, Clinton, and Fulton communities during the 2022-2023 school year. These programs are centered on financial literacy and help students gain a strong foundation for healthy money-management skills.
Hillsdale College Hosts Hometown Lecture Series in Davenport
HILLSDALE, MICHIGAN (October 11, 2022) — Hillsdale College will host a hometown Luncheon and Lecture series at The River Center in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, October 18, at 12PM. Roger Butters, Associate Professor of Economics at Hillsdale College and the Walter E Williams chair in free-market economics, will give a talk titled, “Socialism Isn’t the Solution.”
Iowa PBS Presents 2022 World Food Prize Coverage
JOHNSTON, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Hunger fighters from across the globe honor award-winning achievements with the 2022 World Food Prize Laureate Award Ceremony. Join Iowa PBS for a night of remembrance, pageantry, music and a celebration of agricultural breakthroughs in the battle against global hunger during the 2022 World Food Prize Friday, October 21, 8:30PM.
Iowa Clean Energy Jobs Grew 5% in 2021, Now Home to 30,393 Workers
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — Clean energy businesses in Iowa added more than 1,400 workers in 2021, now employing 30,393 Iowans across the state. That’s according to a new analysis of employment data released today by the national, non-partisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and non-profit Evergreen Climate Innovations. Almost twice as many Iowans worked in clean energy than the number of lawyers, accountants and auditors, web developers, and real-estate agents in the state combined.
Fall Festival Scheduled for October 20 at Scott Community College
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — Looking for something fun to do with the whole family? Scott Community College’s (SCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting its first annual Boothday Festival on Thursday, October 20, 4–7PM, at 500 Belmont Rd, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Located in front of the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Parking Lot F, the evening will include an exciting line-up of outdoor activities, games, and live musical entertainment, including:
Gov Kim Reynolds Named Most Fiscally-Responsible Governor in the Nation by Cato Institute
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, has named Governor Kim Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. “Iowa prides itself on stewarding tax-payer dollars with care and an...
Gov Kim Reynolds Released the Following Statement Following the REC October Meeting
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds has released the following statement following the October meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference. “As Washington’s inflationary, tax-and-spend policies weigh down the national economy, Iowa is showing there’s a better way,” said Gov Reynolds. “Today’s projections confirm once again that Iowa’s competitive tax code is fully compatible with sustainable revenue and a resilient budget. Going forward, we’ll continue to exercise restraint with tax-payer dollars while prioritizing high-return investments in key priorities.”
Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater Announces Retirement
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 12, 2022) — Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Manager, is retiring after 21 years in his position. Slater has spent his entire career working in leadership positions for large events including the Missouri State Fair, the World Pork Expo, and the Iowa State Fair, where he has served as CEO and Fair Manager since 2001.
“A Hoover Homecoming Photo Album: August 1928,” October 20
Thursday, October 20, 6 p.m. Davenport Public Library Main Branch, 321 Main Street, Davenport IA. Presented on October 20 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program A Hoover Homecoming Photo Album, August 1928 will find Iowa City's Paul Juhl highlighting the "homecoming" visit that Herbert Hoover, his wife, and their two sons made to Iowa during the summer of 1928, a trip taken not long after Herbert received his nomination as the Republican nominee for the presidency.
Iowa’s Youth to Vote on Congressional, Gubernatorial Races on October 25
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred congressional and gubernatorial candidates in the upcoming Iowa Youth Straw Poll. On Tuesday, October 25, two weeks before Election Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will poll students on their choices. More than 120 schools have registered to participate so far.
Iowa Poetry Association Announces Release of Its 77th Annual Anthology Lyrical Iowa 2022
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — The Iowa Poetry Association (IPA) announces the publication of its annual poetry anthology Lyrical Iowa. The poems in this year's edition of Lyrical Iowa are anchored in lived experiences, cultural memories, and hopes and dreams for the future, according to Editor Marilyn Baszczynski. The 2022 edition of Lyrical Iowa is IPA's 77th anthology.
Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions” for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6-7:30PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, Illinois, 61265.
Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Join us at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12-9PM, for the Second Annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities! Kids activities offered starting at 12PM and various games like keg-bowling and pretzel-toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping at 4PM. Live music with Die Musikmeisters 4:30-8:30PM. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
The Hypocritical Oaf: “Tartuffe,” at Augustana College through October 16
For Augustana College's first show of its 2022-23 season, director and professor of theatre arts Jeff Coussens, his skilled cast, and creative staff have taken on Tartuffe – and have triumphed. I attended Tuesday's dress rehearsal, and all I knew about the play beforehand was that it's a classic farce by French playwright Molière – a one-name superstar, like Cher. (I later learned that France's tubercular hardcore thespian, coughing up blood onstage while acting in one of his own plays, finished his performance nevertheless and died after the final curtain. Attaboy.)
“Post Secret,” through December 3
Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. Frank Warren started PostSecret in 2005 as a community art project in which he invited total strangers to anonymously mail in their secrets on homemade postcards, and some of those contributions are currently on view in the frank, fascinating, funny, and moving exhibit Post Secret, on display at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center through December 3.
Oktoberfest Quad Cities, October 22
Saturday, October 22, noon – 8:30 p.m. Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island IL. An outdoor celebration of German music, food, and culture will take place at Rock Island's Hauberg Civic Center on October 22, with Davenport's German American Heritage Center co-presenting the second-annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities, a day filled with games, children's activities, the crowning of the festival king and queen, and music from the German band Die Musikmeisters.
Festival of Trees Special Event Tickets on Sale Now
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Move over pumpkin spice, it’s almost time for some peppermint mocha! Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, all your favorite special events are back at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees, including the FREE holiday parade on Saturday, November 19, 10AM, in downtown Davenport.
QC Botanical Center Not So Scary Halloween Walk
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted-walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.
Ballet Quad Cities' “Halloween Disco at the Club,” October 20 and 21
The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA. If the far reaches of your clothes closets happen to house bell bottoms, peasant blouses, beaded chokers, and feathered necklaces, you may think there's nowhere you can safely go in an outfit composed of such apparel – at least not without terrifying people. Consider, then, wearing them to Davenport's Outing Club on October 20 or 21, where your blend of the 1970s and the scary will be ideal for Ballet Quad Cities' second-annual fundraising production Halloween Disco at the Club.
Nnamdï, October 18
Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of his most recent album Please Take a Seat, a recording that Paste magazine called "a wondrous adventure for anyone who is willing to hold on through its twists and turns," the Chicago-based avant-pop multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya – also known as Nnamdï – headlines an Ocober 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Paste adding of the artist “whether it be hip-hop, indie rock, electronica or bubblegum pop, he stays true to who he is."
