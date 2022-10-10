Chandler, Arizona-based Bashas’ Family of Stores has promoted Steve Mayer to COO for its more than 110 grocery stores across Arizona and in New Mexico. A member of the the company’s executive committee, Mayer will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies executive leadership team. He will continue to report to Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO