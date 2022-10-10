Read full article on original website
The Giant Co. Unveils ‘PA Farms To Families’ Immersion Lab
The Giant Company and the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation unveiled the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab Oct. 12 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The mobile immersion lab connects families to four Pennsylvania farms and the farm-to-table process, facilitating hands-on learning experiences...
Bashas’ Promotes Mayer To Chief Operations Officer
Chandler, Arizona-based Bashas’ Family of Stores has promoted Steve Mayer to COO for its more than 110 grocery stores across Arizona and in New Mexico. A member of the the company’s executive committee, Mayer will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies executive leadership team. He will continue to report to Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.
H-E-B Donates $1M To Support 100 Years Of Texas State Parks
San Antonio, Texas-based H-E-B has made a $1 million gift to commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks. As the presenting sponsor for the centennial celebration, H-E-B’s donation will support programming aimed to engage all Texans in discovering and enjoying the nearly 90 state parks in Texas. The Texas...
