‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’

Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen has mourned the death of his mother Karen Jansen.The reality star, 33, shared the news of his mother’s passing on Instagram on Thursday, revealing in an emotional post that he’d lost his “best friend”.“I lost my best friend today. For the last year we’ve been inseparable. Coffee every morning to Schitts Creek every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together,” Jansen wrote alongside an album of photos of himself and his mother. “I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO