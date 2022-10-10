Read full article on original website
IDEA Council to hold public forum Oct. 27
The Inclusion, Diversity and Excellence in Academics (IDEA) Council, the campus body charged with prioritizing the goals of the IDEA Plan, will hold its fall public forum on Oct. 27 at the Recreation Center’s Large Ice Rink Overlook Room. The forum will take place from 1 to 2:15 p.m....
REAPing the Rewards of Leeds’ Focus on Inclusion
CUREC sets aside 50 seats in commercial real estate certificate for graduates of a diversity program. . “If you build it, they will come” might work if you’re building a ballpark in an Iowa cornfield—but anyone working in real estate will tell you that’s not a strategy for success.
State of the Research & Innovation Enterprise webinar slated for Monday, Oct. 17
In CU Boulder's first State of the Research & Innovation Enterprise webinar, Massimo Ruzzene, acting vice chancellor for research and innovation and dean of the institutes, will share compelling metrics, trends, insights and aspirations from the university’s thriving research and innovation enterprise. This power-packed hour will also offer a...
Researchers Studying Climate Futures Shouldn’t Jump to Extremes
We’ve seen it splashed across news headlines: future sea-level rise that could consume the state of Florida, predicted global temperature spikes of 9 degrees F by 2100—threats of catastrophic climate scenarios leading to societal collapse. But now, a CU Boulder-led team is pushing for climate scientists to put the more likely and plausible middle-range scenarios to the research forefront, instead of solely the worst-case futures.
10 things to do this weekend: Football, Halloween laser magic, more
This weekend brings Ralphie's Corral and the UC Berkeley game, the Take Care Street Fair, a one-time service opportunity, International Coffee Hour, a 5K fun run, the last chance for ShakesFear and more. Take Care Street Fair. 1–3 p.m. Visual Arts Complex. From recipe jars and trivia to slime...
