We’ve seen it splashed across news headlines: future sea-level rise that could consume the state of Florida, predicted global temperature spikes of 9 degrees F by 2100—threats of catastrophic climate scenarios leading to societal collapse. But now, a CU Boulder-led team is pushing for climate scientists to put the more likely and plausible middle-range scenarios to the research forefront, instead of solely the worst-case futures.

BOULDER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO