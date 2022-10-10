Tanner Kelly converted a penalty shot midway through the third period to break a 3-3 tie and the Spartans skated to a 4-3 victory over No. 16/16 UMass-Lowell on Thursday night at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans (2-1-0) earned their first win over a ranked team this season after splitting...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO