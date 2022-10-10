ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Labovic’s Goal Lifts No. 15 Michigan State Past Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Junior midfielder Zivana Labovic scored her second goal of the season, and the No. 15 Michigan State women's soccer team booked a gritty 1-0 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium. MSU continues its historic start to Big Ten Conference play,...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Face Loaded Fields at Nuttycombe Invitational

Time: Women's B 6k: 11 a.m. CT | Men's B 8k: 11:40 a.m. CT | Women's Championship 6k: 12:20 p.m. CT | Men's Championship 8k: 1 p.m. CT. #12 Air Force, Boise State, #1 BYU, #8 Colorado, Colorado State, RV Duke, Florida State, RV Furman, #28 Georgetown, #14 Gonzaga, #20 Harvard, Indiana, RV Iona, #11 Iowa State, RV Michigan, #27 Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, New Mexico, #10 North Carolina, #3 Northern Arizona, #13 Notre Dame, #24 Oregon, RV Portland, Providence, Santa Clara, #2 Stanford, #9 Syracuse, #5 Tulsa, #23 Utah State, #17 Villanova, #26 Washington, #6 Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
msuspartans.com

Kelly's Penalty Shot Propels MSU, 4-3

Tanner Kelly converted a penalty shot midway through the third period to break a 3-3 tie and the Spartans skated to a 4-3 victory over No. 16/16 UMass-Lowell on Thursday night at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans (2-1-0) earned their first win over a ranked team this season after splitting...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Hockey Welcomes UMass-Lowell For Thursday-Friday Set

Date/Locations Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, 7 pm/ Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, 7:30 pm/ Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Tickets Spartan Ticket Office Ph: 517-355-1610 | Gameday Answers. Promotions. Youth Hockey Jersey Night (Thursday) Family Four Pack - (Friday - Advance Purchase Required) 2007...
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing, MI
msuspartans.com

Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Competitive Weekend at Wildcat Invite

EVANSTON, Ill. – Michigan State women's tennis completed play at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center on the campus of Northwestern University Sunday afternoon, as the Spartans joined a seven-team field and took home 10 overall victories at the 2022 Wildcat Invite. MSU sent seven student-athletes to the event, including...
EVANSTON, IL
msuspartans.com

Spartan Men's Soccer Grounds Gaels, 2-1, On Rainy Tuesday Night

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's soccer got early goals from Will Perkins and Jack Beck on the way to a 2-1 Victory for MSU over visiting Saint Mary's in a non-conference match Tuesday night at a wet and rainy DeMartin Stadium. Michigan State wrapped up its non-conference action...
EAST LANSING, MI

