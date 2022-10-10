ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Top Boy thrown into chaos as lead star storms off set after shocking character twist

By Simon Boyle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NETFLIX’s hit series Top Boy deals with the gritty drama of gangsters in east London.

But the show’s leading star actor Kano has gone from a hardman to a diva on set, storming off in a strop during filming for the next series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6I8N_0iTXD8fR00
Netflix's Top Boy has been thrown into chaos as lead actor Kano stormed off set over a shocking twist for his character - pictured left Credit: Netflix

The rapper from East Ham plays Gerard ‘Sully’ Sullivan in the show but has thrown shooting into chaos after locking horns over an upcoming storyline.

The fifth series is currently being worked on but producers on the show have been left scratching their heads about what to do after Kano exploded about plans for his character.

A source said: “Production is underway for the fifth series but things aren’t going to plan.

“Kano was told about a key storyline which involves his character and he absolutely hit the roof, he was fuming.

“It all happened last week when he threw his toys out of the pram and stormed off set.

“He left and said he is refusing to cooperate if the plot stays as it is.

"He is just completely against what has been written.

“It has thrown a spanner in the works for the whole show because it was going to be such a massive part of the series.

“Now they need to decide whether they try and appease Kano and plough ahead or rewrite this major storyline.”

A Netflix spokesperson said: "Producers Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan and Netflix temporarily paused production on the final season of Top Boy to allow for further creative discussion.

"Production has now recommenced and the show will launch as planned in 2023."

The fourth series shot to No1 on Netflix UK’s top ten when it was released in March and fans have been eager to see the follow-up, which is expected to be released next year.

It is executive produced by Canadian rapper Drake and also stars singer Little Simz, actor Ashley Walters and models Adwoa Aboah and Josephine De La Baume.

The show originally ran on Channel 4 for two series before being cancelled in 2014 and was then revived by Netflix in 2019.

But the next series is set to be the final one on the streaming service — with an explosive end.

That could all change if Kano gets his way, though.

