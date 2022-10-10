ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and nine other Week 7 games

Week 7 already. The usual crew offers their picks on 10 games, including Nebraska vs. Purdue. How many members of the panel are riding with the Huskers?. (Last week: 8-2; Season record: 49-21) Nebraska at Purdue: Purdue, 35-24. Penn State at Michigan: Michigan, 21-21. Kansas at Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 30-28. Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction

Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Maryland State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Illinois State
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Back at Home to Host Penn State, Northwestern

• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team will play at home for the first time in 20 days when it hosts No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Since beating No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 24 at the Devaney Center in five sets, the Huskers have won four straight matches on the road - dropping only one set - over the last two weeks. Following Friday's match, the Huskers will have Saturday off before welcoming Northwestern to the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Match" to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lack of Blackshirts doesn't mean Nebraska's defense is playing poorly

LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense still doesn’t have Blackshirts. And it’s not because the group isn’t performing well. Just the opposite, defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. And everyone is too locked in on what they’re doing for the honorary practice jerseys to even come up in conversation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts

The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Series#American Football#College Football#Huskers#Btn#Rutgers#Boilermaker
Daily Nebraskan

Week Four Big Ten volleyball power rankings

As the contentious battle for the regal title of conference champion heats up, here’s where each of the Big Ten’s 14 teams rank. The Huskers' stint away from the top was short-lived. As the sole team undefeated in Big Ten play, Nebraska is back atop this week’s rankings.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line

LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
offtackleempire.com

(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022

Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football. As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a...
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players

LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, eighteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
LINCOLN, NE
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy