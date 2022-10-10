‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’

Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen shares heartbreak over mother’s death: ‘Lost my best friend today’
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen has mourned the death of his mother Karen Jansen.The reality star, 33, shared the news of his mother’s passing on Instagram on Thursday, revealing in an emotional post that he’d lost his “best friend”.“I lost my best friend today. For the last year we’ve been inseparable. Coffee every morning to Schitts Creek every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together,” Jansen wrote alongside an album of photos of himself and his mother. “I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the...
The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ Trades Sprawl for Restraint, but Keeps the Band’s Rewarding Essence: Album Review
Since the 1975’s debut in 2013, each successive album from the band has felt like a response to a dare. The most reliable constant has been the group’s brazen insistence on scrambling its sound — a strategy that culminated in 2020’s “Notes on a Conditional Form,” an album of such restless sprawl that it became a divisive inflection point despite containing some of the band’s very best work. After that, the question lingered: Could frontman Matty Healy and his crew continue on that trajectory, inflating their ambitions beyond any logical bursting point? To that point, some observers may be tempted to...
‘Tár’: How the Cinematographer Pulled Off Opening Sequence and Navigated Long Shots
Cate Blanchett’s performance in “Tár” is riveting, playing the EGOT-winning German composer Lydia Tár. The Todd Field film centers around themes of art, lust, obsession and power. Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister delivers Field’s vision and Blanchett’s portrayal of a complicated character who falls from grace through long takes and intense close-ups. Audiences are first introduced to Lydia Tár, classical composer-conductor and superstar, as she sits down for an interview with the New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik. The interview is shown in real-time. Hoffmeister says the scene was about putting the audience in the room. “After three minutes, you think you’re sitting there watching this...
