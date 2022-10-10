ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

FootJoy Flex XP 2022 Golf Shoe Review

By Neil Tappin
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrKvL_0iTXBkrG00

The Flex franchise from FootJoy has become an appealing option for many golfers over the last few years. The idea behind the original version was to offer golfers trainer-like comfort and good on course traction, all at an attractive price point. The 2022 version continues that ethos but with some important upgrades.

Firstly, there is the styling, the most eye-catching aspect of which is the waterproof mesh upper. This creates a textured look that I really liked. The red and white version, shown here, has a modern flash of color without going too far and losing the simplicity of styling that makes the shoe work well, both on and off the course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atJE9_0iTXBkrG00

(Image credit: Future)

My experience of FootJoy shoes (and I have worn many over the years), is that they are consistently up there with the best golf shoes on the market when it comes to comfort. This was definitely the case here. I particularly like the way the tongue wraps around the top of the foot to provide a snug fit. My only slight negative would be the inside of the upper could have a little more cushioning. This is a minor point about a shoe that otherwise performs extremely well when it comes to comfort.

I tested these on a fairly moist autumn morning and the VersaTrax outsole provided me with good stability on the course. I had no issues slipping during my swing. What’s more, the stability you get comes from an outsole design that isn’t too aggressive. For me, this makes it one of the best spikeless golf shoes when it comes to course/off course design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zACH2_0iTXBkrG00

(Image credit: Future)

The last thing to mention is the waterproof performance of the upper. I was pleased to see the Flex XP 2022 comes with a one year waterproof warranty. Indeed, it did a good job of keeping the water out during my testing. However, the mesh upper developed a muddy look that was harder (but not impossible) to clean than, for instance, the FootJoy Pro SL 2022 . For this reason I’d probably stick to wearing the Flex XP on drier days.

All in all, this is an excellent golf shoe at a very competitive price point. The simple, sporty styling combined with the traction of the outsole make it an excellent on course/off course spikeless shoe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals His Favorite Golf Course Of All-Time

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods was asked to name his favorite course that he's even been on. For those who know the golfer, they know he's keen to a few elite courses like Augusta National - but there can be only one. His favorite remains St. Andrews. "My favorite course...
GOLF
Golf Digest

10 golf traditions that need to change now

We’re not here to critique the game’s sacred traditions. Our sport leans into its great history, dating back to the 15th century, so we’ve had plenty of time to form meaningful traditions that golfers universally celebrate. Shaking hands on the first tee and after the round. The Masters Par-3 Contest. The final round of the U.S. Open on Father’s Day.
GOLF
The Independent

‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $76,000 at auction

A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Golf Course#Flex#Design#Footjoy Flex Xp
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

166
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy