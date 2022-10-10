FootJoy Flex XP 2022 Golf Shoe Review

The Flex franchise from FootJoy has become an appealing option for many golfers over the last few years. The idea behind the original version was to offer golfers trainer-like comfort and good on course traction, all at an attractive price point. The 2022 version continues that ethos but with some important upgrades.

Firstly, there is the styling, the most eye-catching aspect of which is the waterproof mesh upper. This creates a textured look that I really liked. The red and white version, shown here, has a modern flash of color without going too far and losing the simplicity of styling that makes the shoe work well, both on and off the course.

My experience of FootJoy shoes (and I have worn many over the years), is that they are consistently up there with the best golf shoes on the market when it comes to comfort. This was definitely the case here. I particularly like the way the tongue wraps around the top of the foot to provide a snug fit. My only slight negative would be the inside of the upper could have a little more cushioning. This is a minor point about a shoe that otherwise performs extremely well when it comes to comfort.

I tested these on a fairly moist autumn morning and the VersaTrax outsole provided me with good stability on the course. I had no issues slipping during my swing. What’s more, the stability you get comes from an outsole design that isn’t too aggressive. For me, this makes it one of the best spikeless golf shoes when it comes to course/off course design.

The last thing to mention is the waterproof performance of the upper. I was pleased to see the Flex XP 2022 comes with a one year waterproof warranty. Indeed, it did a good job of keeping the water out during my testing. However, the mesh upper developed a muddy look that was harder (but not impossible) to clean than, for instance, the FootJoy Pro SL 2022 . For this reason I’d probably stick to wearing the Flex XP on drier days.

All in all, this is an excellent golf shoe at a very competitive price point. The simple, sporty styling combined with the traction of the outsole make it an excellent on course/off course spikeless shoe.