see also ‘American Idol’ runner-up Willie Spence dead at 23 The Season 19 runner-up died from injuries sustained in a... Willie Spence’s heartbroken family said they will always miss their “gentle giant” but know he’s in heaven singing in the choir. The “American Idol” Season 19 runner-up’s family addressed his tragic death during a press conference at his grandmother’s home in Florida on Wednesday, telling attendees that they are heartbroken over their loss. “Willie was our gentle giant. He had such a soft demeanor but a very, very powerful voice,” Spence’s cousin Sabrena Cooper said. “When he opened his mouth and lifted the Lord in song,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO