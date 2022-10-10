Read full article on original website
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska vs. Purdue and More
Join the show live at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday for insights into this weekend’s college football games from Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Scott Spreitzer
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - October 13
To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Is Lexi Rodriguez someone in Nebraska history yet? No, but she definitely will be. There's no doubt that she will leave the Husker volleyball program as one of the better...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction
Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Back at Home to Host Penn State, Northwestern
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team will play at home for the first time in 20 days when it hosts No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Since beating No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 24 at the Devaney Center in five sets, the Huskers have won four straight matches on the road - dropping only one set - over the last two weeks. Following Friday's match, the Huskers will have Saturday off before welcoming Northwestern to the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Match" to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Four Big Ten volleyball power rankings
As the contentious battle for the regal title of conference champion heats up, here’s where each of the Big Ten’s 14 teams rank. The Huskers' stint away from the top was short-lived. As the sole team undefeated in Big Ten play, Nebraska is back atop this week’s rankings.
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Nebraska Coach Throws Major Shade At Rutgers' Crowd
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph threw some serious shade at Rutgers' "sellout" crowd at SHI Stadium this past weekend. The interim head coach doesn't believe the program was honest about its true fan total. He hopes Purdue can bring a better atmosphere in the Cornhuskers' next away matchup this weekend. "I...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph calls Rutgers game a 'so-called sellout,' hopes for a real one at Purdue
LINCOLN — Rutgers was a packed house in name only, Mickey Joseph said. Maybe Purdue will be closer to the real thing. The Huskers last Friday played in front of a SHI Stadium crowd announced at 53,752 — the facility’s capacity is 52,454 — though the stands appeared closer to perhaps 70% full. Purdue has already declared a sellout for the Nebraska game Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, which holds 57,236.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska men's basketball gains experience, now Huskers hope that translates to wins
MINNEAPOLIS — A younger and skinnier Sam Griesel celebrated his 19th birthday on the biggest stage of his life. Griesel remembered around 19,000 in attendance for North Dakota State’s NCAA tournament game against top-seeded Duke in 2019. As the Bison freshman sized up future pros Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish before the game, he wondered:
offtackleempire.com
(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022
Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football. As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
Mickey Joseph Reveals Why Nebraska Running Back Didn't Play Friday
Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were without backup running back Gabe Ervin Jr. for Friday night's win over Rutgers. His absence at the time was unknown. But on Tuesday, the interim head coach told 247Sports why the redshirt freshman was out of action. Ervin missed the game because of...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison
Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska cross country runner Alea Hardie already on fast track to Husker history
LINCOLN — Before every cross country race, Nebraska freshman Alea Hardie listens to “What If” by Matthew West. The lyrics “no regrets in the end” have become her motto. The routine has worked so far as Hardie became the first Husker to win three straight...
HuskerExtra.com
Ty Robinson says Mickey Joseph's schedule changes have helped Nebraska
LINCOLN — Defensive lineman Ty Robinson is feeling confident headed into this weekend’s Purdue game. Robinson said that Mickey Joseph’s change in schedule has benefited the team. Sunday is an active recovery day and Monday is an off day. “It's better for us,” Robinson said. “Mondays have...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Miu Takahashi wins her first collegiate golf tournament title
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nebraska sophomore Miu Takahashi captured her first collegiate tournament title to help the No. 20 Nebraska women's golf team to a runner-up finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational. Takahashi, who entered the final round tied for sixth, shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to finish...
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
klkntv.com
49-year-old Army veteran is playing college football in North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North Dakota State College of Science has an interesting player on its football team. 49-year-old Ray Ruschel is a backup defensive lineman for the college, according to the Associated Press. Rusche, who had served almost two decades in the Army and National Guard, decided...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
