Talking With Tom (Week 8): AHSTW & Lenox
(KMAland) -- As the regular season concludes, Tom Moore hit the road to check out a pair of undefeated teams. The former Griswold head coach made stops in Avoca and Lenox to chat with AHSTW head coach GG Harris and Lenox co-head coaches Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde. AHSTW concludes...
F-M grad Smith to lead Sidney girls basketball program
(Sidney) -- Sidney has hired Ashley Smith as its new head girls basketball coach. Smith had served as an assistant for the last three years under the previous head coach, Paige Landwehr. Landwehr resigned from the role after last season. Smith graduated from Fremont-Mills in 2014 and played basketball at...
Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
KMAland Volleyball (10/13): Treynor, Palmyra claim conference tournament titles
(KMAland) -- Treynor and Palmyra won conference tournaments, St. Albert and Kuemper won in five, Tri-Center had a strong night, Shenandoah had a big night at the net, East Atchison and Rock Port grabbed Ws and more from KMAland volleyball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-12-14.
St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
Logan-Magnolia girls, Woodbine boys still in top 5 of IATC Team Rankings
(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland cross country teams are in the top 10 of the latest rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. Logan-Magnolia is the top girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while Woodbine leads the boys field at No. 3 in 1A.
Fremont-Mills/Lenox to compete for 8-Player District 9 title on KMA Video Stream
(Tabor) -- A pair of state-ranked football teams on a combined 13-game win streak vie for the Class 8-Player District 9 title Friday night when No. 9 Fremont-Mills goes to No. 5 Lenox. For Fremont-Mills, the Knights come into the pivotal matchup at 6-1 and on a six-game win streak....
East Mills seeks guaranteed playoff berth, third-straight win against Stanton-Essex
(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines (5-2) are in prime position to secure sole possession of 3rd place in their district with a win over Stanton-Essex (4-3) on Friday. While Lenox (7-0) and Fremont-Mills (6-1) have emerged as the top two teams in 8-player District 9 action, the Wolverines are also looking to carry momentum from a dominant 52-6 win over East Union into a critical matchup to prevent a possible tie-breaker against the Vikings.
Riverside, Treynor move to WIC Tournament finals
(Council Bluffs) -- Twenty-one days after a memorable five-set meeting, Riverside and Treynor volleyball will clash again with the Western Iowa Conference Tournament title at stake. The Bulldogs and Cardinals each secured their tickets into Thursday's championship game on Tuesday night, albeit in different fashions. Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8.
6th Annual KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series set for November 6th
(KMAland) -- The sixth annual KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series is set for Sunday, November 6th. The annual event pitting KMAland seniors against one another in a tournament series will take place in Glenwood again this year. Stay tuned for more information but mark your calendars now!
Darlene M. Carpenter, 91 of Red Oak
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Darlene passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SCIA hosts upcoming housing meetings
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials seek interested homebuyers and builders for potential housing projects. Members of SCIA's Housing Committee host two special events later this month aimed at spurring housing development. Shenandoah's Bank Iowa location at 701 West Sheridan Avenue is the site of a meeting for potential contractors October 20 at 6 p.m. John McBride is Bank Iowa's regional president and SCIA board president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, McBride says companies interested in constructing new homes are welcome to attend.
Southwest Valley carries four-game win streak into crucial matchup with Mount Ayr
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley (6-1) is the winner of four straight games and will have a chance to earn a home playoff game with a victory over Mount Ayr (6-1) Friday. The Timberwolves downed Riverside (2-5) 49-21 in Week 7. “We were excited,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo said....
Clarinda board approves first reading of policy primers
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials, like many KMAland school districts, are adjusting their policies to reflect recently passed laws and discussions at the state house. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of Iowa Association of School Board recommended policy primers for several of the board's policies. Among several others, the board approved open enrollment procedures for receiving and sending students. Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year, signed an updated law removing a March 1 deadline to submit an open enrollment request. However, Board Member Paul Boysen did have some concerns with a reason for rejecting an open enrollment request into the district as a "lack of classroom space."
Red Oak schools pleased with facilities assessment progress
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pleased with the progress on the district's comprehensive facilities assessment. In June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture out of Omaha to conduct the roughly $30,000 assessment to gauge and develop a 5-10 year plan and outlook for the district regarding its facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first couple of months of the assessment have been going well.
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
Page County board brainstorming possible jail locations
(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding a new county jail location. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who recently met with the jail committee to discuss their possibilities. The board previously hired Samuels Group to perform the schematic and design phase of the process, which includes determining where the facility would be located. But, Holmes says they are still currently in a brainstorming phase of choosing a 5-10 acre area the county could purchase.
Shen council makes water tower servicing change
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are making a change in the servicing of its water tower. By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a termination of its maintenance agreement with Veola North America – formerly known as Suez-Utility Services of Georgia. By that same vote, council members approved a one-year full-service maintenance agreement with Maguire Iron, Incorporated for $17,450. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the Maguire contract is about $1,000 cheaper than the contract with Veola.
