(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials, like many KMAland school districts, are adjusting their policies to reflect recently passed laws and discussions at the state house. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of Iowa Association of School Board recommended policy primers for several of the board's policies. Among several others, the board approved open enrollment procedures for receiving and sending students. Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year, signed an updated law removing a March 1 deadline to submit an open enrollment request. However, Board Member Paul Boysen did have some concerns with a reason for rejecting an open enrollment request into the district as a "lack of classroom space."

CLARINDA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO