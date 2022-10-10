ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Ashley Beatrice Williams

Ms. Ashley Beatrice Williams was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the proud parents, Mack and Beatrice Williams on April 10, 1992. Ashley attended Clarksville Public Schools and a 2010 graduate of Kenwood High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of 9th & Main Church of Christ.
Joyce Berg

Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Martha Marie Robold

Martha Marie Robold, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with her grandson Rev. Nathan Chester and Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
APSU’s McLean Fahnestock awarded 2022 Current Art Fund Grant

CLARKSVILLE, TN – McLean Fahnestock, Austin Peay State University associate professor of art, was one of only nine Tennessee artists recently awarded a 2022 Current Art Fund Grant. Fahnestock works in digital and immersive media. She will embark on a project that will use augmented reality to tell the story of four of the towns relocated during the construction of the TVA dams.
Roger Bowman

Roger E. Bowman, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 11, 2022. Roger was a “Jack-of-all-trades” but mostly painted. He lived and worked all over the United States. Roger loved rock and roll music and his caretakers at Avalon Hospice.
John W. Kraeske

John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
Mayor Wes Golden endorses Tommy Vallejos for state representative | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am proud to...
Beer-n-Braut 5K run for veteran organizations coming up this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As Veterans Day approaches, Star-Spangled Brewing Co. has organized a charity run, the Beer N Braut 5K, for two veteran organizations in the Clarksville area, sponsored by Bell Textron. This event will give everyone the chance to show their support for the Chapter 38 Special Forces...
Put on your goggles for Experiment Week at Nature Center | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Children and parents alike are encouraged to put on their goggles and roll up their sleeves at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation for the first-ever Experiment Week. “The goal of this is just to get kids involved, let their minds expand, and realize there...
Friends of the Library plans Fall Used Book Sale

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale will be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Oct. 27-30. The opening night will be a Friends-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.
Weekend top picks: Rocky Horror, Cemetery Walking Tour, Power of Words

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween fun is starting this weekend, with the opening of Rocky Horror, plus a cemetery tour. Rocky Horror Show: A loving homage to cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St. Tickets are $35, adults only. Shows will be Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.
APSU baseball team visits 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Govs Baseball team recently visited the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. The Sept. 28 visit helped foster a special relationship between the two groups since the COVID pandemic previously prevented public visits. “I was wanting the guys to...
UPDATE: Wreck at Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard, roadway back open

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A crash with minor injuries is causing some delays at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard. The Clarksville Police Department said the wreck happened at approximately 10:24 a.m. Warfield Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which...
UPDATE: Rollover crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by Longhorn Steakhouse, roadway back open

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard, in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, is currently causing some traffic congestion. The rollover crash happened at approximately 12:46 p.m. and involved 3 vehicles. Clarksville Police said there are injuries, but that they appear to be non-life threatening.
Hiking in Clarksville: Bridges and berms on the Clarksville Greenway | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Greenway, a 9-mile paved trail through the center of town, was designed to be part of the Rails to Trails initiative, based on the idea of “transforming scenic abandoned railroad rights of way and river corridors into walking and biking trails,” according to the city of Clarksville,
