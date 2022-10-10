Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families.

As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area, had to watch on and pray.

“You do feel powerless, but you are just thinking about the people and what it means to the people in the community and in the state of Florida, and it is just heartbreaking,” David Hoffmann, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies said.

With David Hoffmann at the helm, the Hoffmann family of companies owns over 170 companies nationwide, and many of those are in Southwest Florida.

They include Tacos and Tequila Cantina, the Old Corkscrew Golf Club, the Naples Trolley Tours, and so much more.

“It was a very difficult period for us, the community, and our employees at large. But we got through it, and we are coming out on the other side of it,” Hoffmann said.

The Hoffmann’s have helped people get to that other side following Hurricane Ian by helping in any way they can, like opening Hertz Arena, a building they own as a shelter.

“These people have lost everything. Most of the people in that shelter lost their homes or their apartments or wherever they were living was completely destroyed, and I don’t know what that would feel like. But I know we are going to do everything we can to ease the pain,” Hoffmann said.

It doesn’t stop with sheltering those in need in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Mr. Hoffmann stated that they are planning events to help raise money for those impacted by Hurricane Ian, and that includes a concert with some big names from Nashville being teased.

“We will be hosting a concert for, to raise capital, raise money for people that have been affected by this,” Hoffmann said.

Furthermore, the plan is to continue on with a little celebration to lift everyone’s spirits with the Florida Everblades at the end of the month to celebrate the franchise’s first Kelly Cup Championship in nearly a decade.

“We are going to hoist the world championship banner that we won the first game at the end of the month,” Hoffmann said.

All of that is to remind people that Southwest Florida may have been knocked down but not out.

“I want the world to know that there is still in Naples there, and you can come to Naples, and you’re still going to enjoy it, and we have had some disruptions we are open for business,” Hoffmann said.

Open and coming back like never before.

“100 percent. I mean it will, it will be built back bigger, stronger, better,” Hoffmann said.