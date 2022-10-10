ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bronny James signs NIL deal with Nike: 'Nike's been a part of my family'

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KE5bz_0iTX7P5a00

Bronny James, son of the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, is getting even deeper into the family business. Nike announced on Monday that they've signed Bronny and four other college athletes to name, image, and likeness endorsement deals.

The four other athletes are Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Juju Watkins.

Bronny, who has been wearing LeBron's shoes on the court, is no stranger to Nike. His dad signed with them before he was drafted by the NBA, and released his first signature shoe two decades ago. The company has played a key part in the elder James' brand, and now it's Bronny's turn to sign with Nike as his own career begins.

"For as long as I can remember, Nike's been a part of my family," Bronny told Complex Sports. "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family's legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me."

Bronny turned 18 on Oct. 6, and his father threw him an absolute rager of a party.

With his 18th birthday barely in the rearview, we're not that far off from Bronny joining the NBA. He just started his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School and is apparently looking at colleges. (His deal with Nike narrows the numbers of schools he can go to since he can only rep Nike.) He likely won't stay at college more than one year, and will almost certainly declare for the NBA draft as soon as he's able.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters invest in pro pickleball franchise

The pickleball craze has piqued the interest of the GOAT and a women’s tennis great. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time major tennis champion Kim Clijsters will be part of an ownership group for a Major League Pickleball expansion franchise, ESPN reported. Brady and Clijsters are part...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy