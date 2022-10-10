What Organizations Need To Know In The New Workplace. Over the past two years, the entire globe has experienced a takeoff in the digital era – specifically within the enterprise. Naturally, cybersecurity concerns have advanced alongside these developments, and a myriad of issues and concerns, especially regarding data and privacy, continue to rise to the surface. As the workplace becomes increasingly decentralized with remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, cybersecurity must move to the forefront, becoming a top priority for enterprise leaders.

