Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who...
5G Rollout: Apple Confirms December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India
Apple will start upgrading its iPhone models in India in December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday, as Indian authorities pressed mobile phone manufacturers to adoption the high-speed network. The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14,...
Sony, Honda’s Joint Venture Company To Sell Its First EV in the US by 2026
Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno and Representative Director, President and COO Izumi Kawanishi during the company’s establishment ceremony. Sony and Honda’s joint venture company will soon produce its first electric vehicle (EV) in the US. The two companies have recently announced...
Samsung Unveils Phones, Smart Devices & Galaxy Watch
During the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 on Oct. 12, the company released the new One UI 5, the evolution of SmartThings and the new Samsung Knox Matrix and expanded its health and wellness ecosystem for the Galaxy Watch. Samsung held its annual Developer Conference in San Francisco, bringing together developers,...
DC/DC Converters: 50% Size Reduction
GaN Systems has announced that its power transistors are employed in the latest generation of Renesas Electronics Corporation’s automotive 48V/12V Bidirectional DC/DC Converters, resulting in significant power density enhancements. The new converter uses the GS61008P from GaN Systems, which makes the system 46% smaller. This is a 100V enhancement...
Researchers invent interactive mouthguard that controls electronic devices by biting
Individuals who have limited hand function can soon have a simple way of controlling devices such as computers, smartphones, and wheelchairs by wearing a smart mouthguard that translates complex bite patterns accurately and quickly into instructions to control electronic gadgets. This first-of-its-kind bite-controlled optoelectronic system was invented by a research team led by Professor Liu Xiaogang from the Department of Chemistry at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Faculty of Science, together with collaborators from Tsinghua University.
How to apply for the $12M fund of the Pico Developer Incentive Program
After I published my detailed article about the launch of the Pico 4 in Europe, many developers reached out to me to understand how to apply for the announced $12M fund for developers, dubbed Developer Incentive Program. I reached out to Pico to have further explanations, so now I can tell you!
Microsoft relaunches Syntex with broad set of AI-based content management tools
Microsoft has launched Microsoft Syntex, a rebranding of the application as the company transforms it into a set of content apps, low-code tools and services that uses AI to streamline how organizations work with content. Part of a new category of technology that Microsoft calls “content AI,” Microsoft Syntex—announced at...
$1M For a Single Tweet: ChoiseCom Launches Token Price Prediction Challenge
MetaFi platform Choise.com has launched a new Price Prediction Challenge for its CHO token with a total prize fund of $1,500,000. The goal of the challenge is to correctly guess what the price of CHO is going to be on March 24, 2024. The prize for taking first place will be $1,000,000. The remaining $500,000 will be distributed between the other winners.
5 more reasons to jump off the fence and go to Disrupt • TechCrunch
Buy your pass by Friday October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and you’ll save $700. The Disrupt stage is known throughout startup land for showcasing the brightest minds, rising stars, unique and often controversial thinkers. We’re proud to say we’ve truly outdone ourselves for our first in-person Disrupt in three years. You’ll hear from Parker Conrad, Amy Gan, Draymond Green, Kevin Hart, Marc Lore, RJ Scaringe and Serena Williams — and that’s just for starters.
Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar—a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world—that walks on two legs?. “I think everyone has been waiting for this,” said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. “But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.”
Protecting The Enterprise in The Digital Era
What Organizations Need To Know In The New Workplace. Over the past two years, the entire globe has experienced a takeoff in the digital era – specifically within the enterprise. Naturally, cybersecurity concerns have advanced alongside these developments, and a myriad of issues and concerns, especially regarding data and privacy, continue to rise to the surface. As the workplace becomes increasingly decentralized with remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, cybersecurity must move to the forefront, becoming a top priority for enterprise leaders.
Binance-Backed Blockchain Completes Hard Fork to Mitigate Future Cross-Chain Bridge Hacks – Bitcoin News
The Bnb Smart Chain commenced the blockchain’s hard fork on October 12, at block height 22,107,423, in order to add a security patch to “mitigate the cross-chain infrastructure between [the] Beacon Chain and Smart Chain.” Binance and the Bnb Smart Chain suspended withdrawals and deposits on Wednesday in order to execute the upgrade. Not too long after, Binance noted that the upgrade was complete a touch after 5 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday morning.
Huobi Token Up 30% In Last 24 Hours; HT Seen Rising This Week
Huobi has had its ups and downs, just like every other entity in the crypto space. Not surprising. Before the Chinese 2021 ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the COO of the company, Robin Zhu, came under investigation in China for unspecified reasons. The exchange announced it had lost 920 BTC and...
Prime Early Access Sale 2022: the best deals on Amazon devices
If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0).
Alchimist Attack Framework Hits Windows, Linux and Mac
A standalone Command and Control (C2) server called “Alchimist” was recently discovered by Cisco Talos. The framework has been designed to run attacks via standalone GoLang-based executables that can be distributed easily. The framework found by Talos contains both the whole web user interface and the payloads. GoLang-written...
‘Police Complaint on Blockchain’: Polygon Picked to Assist Law Enforcement in Firozabad
The police unit of India’s Firozabad district has announced the launch of a new complaint forum, that is built on the Polygon blockchain. This portal will enable locals to lodge complaints with the law enforcement in an unchangeable format. All details filed on the blockchain network cannot be altered or edited that would ensure consistency in details around the cases that would come under investigation. Polygon meanwhile, is a green blockchain developed by a team of Indian cryptopreneurs including Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun.
Formula One Submits New Trademark Filings Related to NFT and Crypto Transactions
Racing giant Formula One has announced that it has filed eight trademarks for its ‘F1′ abbreviation across several sectors of the crypto industry. The move means the popular car racing body is looking to gather a strong foot across the Web3 ecosystem. According to Washington DC-based licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the car racing competition body filed eight trademark applications on October 5 that include cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT), crypto markets, retail stores for virtual goods, cryptocurrency trading and mining, and blockchain-based financial transactions.
XRP Holds Gains When Almost The Whole Market Turns Into Red
The broader crypto market remains in a bad state regardless of the few positive movements of some tokens. Even popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum do not give investors any hope. This is evident from their current prices of $19,005 and $1,282, respectively, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Multiple factors...
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
