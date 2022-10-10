ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station

OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin native and published author James Wade joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to talk about his newly released novel, “Beasts of the Earth.” Wade spoke about his creative influences as well as the way his previous novel, “River, Sing Out,” serves as a thematic prequel to his latest work.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Pamela Bounds

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born January 26, 1947, she lived a life of love and service. Her hallmark was loving...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Esther Lee Bledsoe Norris

In 1944, she married Josh Norris, Jr. (deceased). To this union six children were born. Graveside service is 11am Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Haslam Cemetery in Joaquin, Texas with Rev. Frankie Cooper officiating. Interment is at Haslam Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories:. Children:. Betty Lamb of Joaquin.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors 10 Veterans During Poultry Festival

October 12, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Shelby Sewcial Bee and Shelby County 4-H Heart to Hands Project presented 10 veterans with quilts during East Texas Poultry Festival activities under the big tent on Thursday, October 6, 2022, during their Quilts of Valor presentation. Presenting the quilts were AgriLife County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Justin Lynn McSwain

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dathan Tipton and Brandon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
CENTER, TX
kfox95.com

Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas

We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Meet the 2022 Peanut Queen Candidates!

GRAPELAND – The 77th-annual Peanut Festival is set to begin next week in downtown Grapeland this week. One of the most beloved traditions each year has to be the crowning of a new Peanut Queen. This year there are four candidates vying for the title, each seniors at Grapeland...
GRAPELAND, TX
kjas.com

Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SFA Registration Open for Homecoming 5K

October 11, 2022 – Stephen F. Austin State University’s Campus Recreation and Alumni Association will host the 13th annual Homecoming 5K beginning at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on the SFA campus near the Cole STEM Building located on Clark Boulevard. The event brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

County Judge Issues Burn Ban

WHEREAS, the County of Shelby is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought. and other weather-related conditions; and. WHEREAS, THE COUNTY JUDGE of Shelby County has determined that to mitigate the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

