These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station
OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
KTRE
Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin native and published author James Wade joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to talk about his newly released novel, “Beasts of the Earth.” Wade spoke about his creative influences as well as the way his previous novel, “River, Sing Out,” serves as a thematic prequel to his latest work.
scttx.com
Pamela Bounds
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born January 26, 1947, she lived a life of love and service. Her hallmark was loving...
scttx.com
Esther Lee Bledsoe Norris
In 1944, she married Josh Norris, Jr. (deceased). To this union six children were born. Graveside service is 11am Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Haslam Cemetery in Joaquin, Texas with Rev. Frankie Cooper officiating. Interment is at Haslam Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories:. Children:. Betty Lamb of Joaquin.
scttx.com
Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors 10 Veterans During Poultry Festival
October 12, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Shelby Sewcial Bee and Shelby County 4-H Heart to Hands Project presented 10 veterans with quilts during East Texas Poultry Festival activities under the big tent on Thursday, October 6, 2022, during their Quilts of Valor presentation. Presenting the quilts were AgriLife County...
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
scttx.com
Justin Lynn McSwain
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dathan Tipton and Brandon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
kfox95.com
Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas
We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
KTRE
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
messenger-news.com
Meet the 2022 Peanut Queen Candidates!
GRAPELAND – The 77th-annual Peanut Festival is set to begin next week in downtown Grapeland this week. One of the most beloved traditions each year has to be the crowning of a new Peanut Queen. This year there are four candidates vying for the title, each seniors at Grapeland...
kjas.com
Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
scttx.com
SFA Registration Open for Homecoming 5K
October 11, 2022 – Stephen F. Austin State University’s Campus Recreation and Alumni Association will host the 13th annual Homecoming 5K beginning at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on the SFA campus near the Cole STEM Building located on Clark Boulevard. The event brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff...
scttx.com
County Judge Issues Burn Ban
WHEREAS, the County of Shelby is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought. and other weather-related conditions; and. WHEREAS, THE COUNTY JUDGE of Shelby County has determined that to mitigate the...
KTRE
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The president of Gann Cemetery, Delores Reynolds, presented to the Angelina County commissioners Tuesday her concerns regarding flooding into the cemetery’s county road driveway. Reynolds says the drainage ditches get filled up with tree limbs and brush. Reynolds claims the water should be able...
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
