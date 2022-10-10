Beauty — the act of embracing it, celebrating it, and sharing it — is one of the strongest ties there is. Having aunties or grandparents massage your scalp and braid your hair, experimenting with makeup among friends, forming new families that embrace queerness through drag — all these acts create lifelong ties that bond us together over great distances and through generations. Beauty Ties is a new NYLON series that zooms the lens way in on the powerful, unique communities that spring up when beauty as a feeling, a process, and a way of life, takes center stage, leaving outdated, exclusionary standards behind. In Beauty Ties, you’ll meet artists, influencers, and visionaries who have built their lives and communities on a strong foundation of beauty in all its forms.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO