ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Excursions - 10/12/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Excursions, hosted by Basim Blunt, filling in for Evan Miller:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Evan...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

NiteTrane - 10/10/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of NiteTrane, hosted by Dave Barber:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Dave every Monday night from 8...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Sarah Colonna
Person
Taylor Tomlinson
Person
D.l. Hughley
Person
Dick Gregory
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Redd Foxx
Person
Arsenio Hall
Person
Wanda Sykes
247Sports

DL Brian Simms commits to Cincinnati

An official visit last weekend to Cincinnati gave defensive lineman Brian Simms III a strong feeling about the program, and a conversation about his intended major pushed him over the top. So a day after pulling back his commitment to Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect at Baltimore St. Frances...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Comedians#Smartphone#The Cincinnati Enquirer
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Studio Session: Gran Gran performs live ahead of their Dayton Music Fest appearance

Yellow Springs band Gran Gran joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at Dayton Music Fest for an interview and live studio session. Originally an acoustic project of Dylan Sage and Jay Teilhet, Gran Gran now features Sage on acoustic guitar and vocals, Teilhet on banjo, Evan Miller (of WYSO) on drums, Jacob Diebold on electric guitar, and Mikey Chappell on bass.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022

CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: October 11, 2022

(WYSO) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently launched the Joe Burrow Foundation. The nonprofit builds on his efforts to address food insecurity in Ohio. As well as childhood mental health. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has that report. Dayton’s Children's vaccines. (WYSO) - Dayton Children’s Hospital urges parents of...
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy