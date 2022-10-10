Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Vance's and Ryan's Battle Was Ugly, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on a contentious debate, a first-ever playoff berth, a looming smoking ban and more.
wyso.org
Excursions - 10/12/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Excursions, hosted by Basim Blunt, filling in for Evan Miller:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Evan...
WKRC
Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
wyso.org
NiteTrane - 10/10/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of NiteTrane, hosted by Dave Barber:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Dave every Monday night from 8...
Cleveland Joins Cincinnati in Banning LGBTQ+ 'Conversion Therapy' on Minors
Cincinnati was the first city in the country to ban the practice in 2015.
BLINK’s Parade Lights the Way Tonight
ish organizes the BLINK opening parade with new twists and surprises and a familiar embrace of public participation. The post BLINK’s Parade Lights the Way Tonight appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
Woman creates West End dance team to give kids outlet from violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State dance team is putting the West End on the map as their dance moves have taken them on trips around the world. Marquicia Jones-Woods started Q-Kidz 42 years ago when she was just a teen. The idea for the dance team started after she says...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
DL Brian Simms commits to Cincinnati
An official visit last weekend to Cincinnati gave defensive lineman Brian Simms III a strong feeling about the program, and a conversation about his intended major pushed him over the top. So a day after pulling back his commitment to Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect at Baltimore St. Frances...
Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise, researchers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women, authorities say. Annette Sumlin is one of the faces of that trend. “I know a lot of single African American women of all ages, and they’re scared...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
wyso.org
Studio Session: Gran Gran performs live ahead of their Dayton Music Fest appearance
Yellow Springs band Gran Gran joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at Dayton Music Fest for an interview and live studio session. Originally an acoustic project of Dylan Sage and Jay Teilhet, Gran Gran now features Sage on acoustic guitar and vocals, Teilhet on banjo, Evan Miller (of WYSO) on drums, Jacob Diebold on electric guitar, and Mikey Chappell on bass.
Fox 19
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden as Tucker joined the bloat at Hippo Cove for the first time since August 3 when Fritz was born. The hippo team says Tucker was on his best behavior and took Bibi’s cues when she...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: October 11, 2022
(WYSO) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently launched the Joe Burrow Foundation. The nonprofit builds on his efforts to address food insecurity in Ohio. As well as childhood mental health. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has that report. Dayton’s Children's vaccines. (WYSO) - Dayton Children’s Hospital urges parents of...
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
