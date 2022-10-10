Read full article on original website
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be ‘insane’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric when Blake Snell and the Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at San Diego’s downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years. The Padres put a jolt into the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium to even the best-of-five series at 1-all. That assured them of two straight home games at the park that has been hopping pretty much every night during this season of big expectations. Snell says he expects the atmosphere to be “pretty insane.”
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around. Fresh off an encouraging second half at Minnesota, Fields and the Bears were shut down by Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders on national television. Chicago came up empty on three drives inside the Washington 10 during an ugly 12-7 loss. Led by Fields and Khalil Herbert, the Bears rushed for 238 yards and outgained the Commanders 392-214 overall. But Chicago still dropped its third straight game. Two more turnovers were costly for the Bears.
Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons. Thompson, making just his 22nd NHL appearance, got his second career shutout. It was his third time facing the Blackhawks and he improved to 2-0-1 against them. Alex Stalock was excellent in net for Chicago, finishing with 36 saves in his first start of the season.
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.
